TYNDALL — The Bon Homme Girls’ Basketball Booster Club will host a youth girls’ basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Bon Homme High School in Tyndall.
The event is open to teams in grades 3, 4, 5 and 6. No all-star teams will be permitted. COVID precautions will be taken.
There is a cost to enter per team. Concessions will be available on site. No outside coolers will be allowed.
Entry deadline is Jan. 18. For more information, contact Tara Jensen at 605-464-0534 or tara.jensen@k12.sd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.