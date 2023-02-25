There were six different tied scores throughout the duration of the Yankton Gazelles and Sturgis Scoopers AA basketball game. Sturgis was able was to get a 44-42 win over Yankton to finish out the regular season for both teams.
Yankton went on a 10-3 run in the first quarter of the game, with Macy Drotzmann putting up four of those points.
Camryn Koletzky led the Gazelles with 12 points on the day. Drotzmann followed with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Addy Kossler and Cali Ewing led Sturgis in scoring in the game.
It was a back and forth game in the second quarter, with four tied scores and three lead changes taking place. The Gazelles had an opportunity to put up a shot before halftime after Sturgis’ Tori Williams picked up an offensive foul. However, the Scoopers stepped up and kept the score at 22-22.
Cali Ewing, a senior for Sturgis, started the third quarter by sinking a three-pointer to give the Scoopers the lead. Sturgis kept the lead for the entirety of this quarter. Yankton attempted to make it a one-point game to head into the final quarter, but the Scoopers blocked the shot at the buzzer.
Each team had their own 10-point run in the fourth quarter. Gazelles came out of the gate with theirs, forcing a Sturgis timeout with five minutes left in the game. The Scoopers responded in the second half of the quarter to make it a 42-42 game with 1:27 left.
With :15 left in the game, the Gazelles got possession after a jump ball call, however the ball was turned over after throwing it in. Sturgis took a 44-42 lead with :10 left in the game. Yankton was able to call a timeout with :05 left and draw up a play, but Sturgis was able to fend off the shot to win.
“There are plenty of positives to take away from this game and help us learn,” said Yankton’s head coach, Trey Krier. “We have not had many situations like that all year, so we were able to gain experience from this.”
Camryn Koletzky helped keep the team on track and in the game by having a dominant second half and putting up 10 of her 12 points.
“Camryn did a job pacing the team tonight on the offensive side. She is a kid who consistently has opportunities to score and that is what she did tonight,” said Coach Krier. “Camryn allowed us to stay competitive in the game.”
Yankton finishes their regular season at 2-17. Sturgis’ regular season record moves to 2-15.
Sturgis won the junior varsity game 52-28. Carly Cap led the team with six points. Both Adilyn Schelhaas and Kaylor Luellman followed with five points.
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.