The top teams in the four classes that opened play this past week remained unchanged in the South Dakota Media Football Poll, announced Monday. No new poll was conducted in 11AAA, 11AA or 11A, as those teams begin play this week.

In Class 11B, Winner remained a unanimous selection for the top spot. Elk Point-Jefferson remained in third. Parker received votes.

