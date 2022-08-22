The top teams in the four classes that opened play this past week remained unchanged in the South Dakota Media Football Poll, announced Monday. No new poll was conducted in 11AAA, 11AA or 11A, as those teams begin play this week.
In Class 11B, Winner remained a unanimous selection for the top spot. Elk Point-Jefferson remained in third. Parker received votes.
In Class 9AA, Howard drew 18 of 21 first place votes to stay on top. Second-ranked Wall got one first place vote, with third-ranked Platte-Geddes receiving the other two. Parkston and Bon Homme each received votes.
In Class 9A, Canistota received all 21 first place votes.
In Class 9B, Dell Rapids St. Mary received 12 first place votes to stay on top, with second-ranked Herreid-Selby Area receiving six and third-ranked Avon receiving three.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 22 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 82 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 60 3
5. St. Thomas More 0-0 15 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 10, Parker 3, Hot Springs 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
3. Platte-Geddes (2) 0-0 54 T-2
Receiving votes: Parkston 10, Bon Homme 7, Ipswich 5.
1. Canistota (21) 1-0 105 1
3. Harding County/Bison 1-0 53 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 38 4
Receiving votes: Castlewood 15, Chester Area 5, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1.
1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (12) 1-0 95 1
2. Herreid/Selby Area (6) 0-0 84 2
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 1-0 41 5
Receiving votes: Potter County 8, Kadoka Area 5, Faith 1, Sully Buttes 1.
