He was tired. He was hungry. He was physically exhausted.
Jonathan Carlstedt had just endured a nearly 13-mile hike, mostly uphill, to culminate a multi-day training exercise at Camp Pendleton in Southern California that was meant to symbolize the transformation from a recruit to a Marine.
At the top of the hill, the drill instructor presented each recruit with an Eagle, Globe & Anchor emblem to signify the end of their journey.
Carlstedt’s moment was quite different, though. His particular pin boasted a significant history.
His emblem was the same one that had been presented to his grandfather nearly seven decades earlier, and even on the same hill.
“It was a complete surprise. I had no idea,” Carlstedt said.
Understandably, it was quite the emotional moment.
Life -- at least in a military sense -- had come full circle.
“His reward was my reward,” Carlstedt said.
Carlstedt, who credits his mother for tracking down his grandfather’s emblem and making the necessary arrangements to ensure it reached her son in California, said it was his grandfather’s love of and respect for the military that initially sparked his interest in becoming a Marine.
“Growing up around him and spending so much time with him, he influenced me,” Carlstedt said.
It’s that influence that remains within Carlstedt, who is now a 26-year-old sophomore at Mount Marty University, where he also plays football for the Lancers. He’ll take the field today (Saturday) at 1 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field as one of the team captains, which has enabled Carlstedt to showcase those leadership skills he honed while serving as an active duty Marine.
“Jonathan is a great leader,” Mount Marty head coach John Michaletti said. “He has impressive attention to detail and is extremely motivated.”
A 2014 high school graduate from his native Council Bluffs, Iowa, Carlstedt was put into the Marines delayed entry program, which allowed him to prepare himself for what was to come at boot camp. Otherwise, he added, the adjustment could have been severe.
“It could be a shock to the system,” Carlstedt said. “You wake up and a minute later, you have to scream your head off to respond to your drill sergeant.”
His 13-week boot camp began at Camp Pendleton in March 2015, and Carlstedt the proximity of the base to the San Diego airport presented recruits with an odd contrast – “We’re there grinding away; always exhausted, and planes would be taking off all the time with people going somewhere fun.”
Following his Eagle, Globe and Anchor ceremony, Carlstedt was sent to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for 13 weeks, and then returned to Camp Pendleton as part of the Combat Logistics Battalion 11.
From there, Carlstedt spent seven months with the Marine Expeditionary Unit in the Middle East, where he said he and his fellow Marines found ways to stay busy while they weren’t needed.
Once he returned home, Carlstedt used his GI Bill to enroll at the University of South Dakota, where he sought to pursue a track and field career. When that didn’t pan out, Carlstedt’s interest in athletics reached the football staff at Mount Marty, and during last school year, he made the transition to Yankton.
Even as the newcomer on a football team making its debut last year, Carlstedt said he wasn’t about to come in and expect to be handed any leadership reins.
“I was the oldest guy on the team, but I still stepped back and let the established leaders have their control,” he said.
In short order, though, Carlstedt’s coaches began to realize that they had a vocal leader in their ranks, according to Michaletti.
“He comes up with new, fresh ideas, which is refreshing for the coaches,” the coach said.
Carlstedt’s experience in boot camp and later as a Marine provided him, he said, a sense of comfort when speaking in front of people, whether a large group of teammates or fellow classmates.
“Everyone knows Marines for their uniforms; their attention to detail,” he said. “I do my job in football as perfect as I can get it. I want to make sure every aspect is perfect.”
