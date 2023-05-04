ELK POINT — Sioux Falls Christian beat out several Dakota XII Conference rivals for top honors at the Huskies Invitational girls’ golf tournament, held at The Pointe Golf Course in Elk Point.

The Chargers finished at 342, ahead of Vermillion (360) and Canton (368). Dakota Valley (374) and West Central (375) rounded out the top five. Beresford finished at 395, with host Elk Point-Jefferson shooting 422.

