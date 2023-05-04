ELK POINT — Sioux Falls Christian beat out several Dakota XII Conference rivals for top honors at the Huskies Invitational girls’ golf tournament, held at The Pointe Golf Course in Elk Point.
The Chargers finished at 342, ahead of Vermillion (360) and Canton (368). Dakota Valley (374) and West Central (375) rounded out the top five. Beresford finished at 395, with host Elk Point-Jefferson shooting 422.
Dakota Valley’s Katie Betsworth shot a 39 on the back nine to finish at 83 for medalist honors. Sioux Falls Christian’s Tori Peterson and Cecelia VanDenTop each shot 85 to place second and third. The Chargers’ Chloe Attema and Claire Lamfers, Canton’s Olivia Sorlie and Vermillion’s Georgia Johnson each shot 86.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian 342; 2, Vermillion 360; 3, Canton 368; 4, Dakota Valley 374; 5, West Central 375; 6, Beresford 395; 7, Lennox 413; 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 422; 9, Tea Area 445
TOP 15: 1, Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley 83; 2, Tori Peterson, S.F. Christian 85; 3, Cecelia VanDenTop, S.F. Christian 85; 4, Chloe Attema, S.F. Christian 86; 5, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 86; 6, Georgia Johnson, Vermillion 86; 7, Claire Lamfers, S.F. Christian 86; 8, Maiya Muller, Beresford 88; 9, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 89; 10, Dakotah Larson, West Central 89; 11, Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area 90; 12, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 92; 13, Taylor Reuvers, Vermillion 93; 14, Lyric Riepma, West Central 93; 15, Madison Buenger, Elk Point-Jefferson 93
