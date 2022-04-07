WICHITA, Kan.—South Dakota junior Liberty Justus and sophomore Wyatt Lubarski finished runner-up in the women’s heptathlon and men’s decathlon on Thursday at the K.T. Woodman Classic held at Cessna Stadium.
Justus tallied a personal best score of 4,433 points in spite of the windy conditions the past two days. She added a pair of second-place finishes in the long jump (17-9, 5.41m) and 800 meters (2:37.91) on Thursday, improving her overall standing from third place at the end of day one to second place.
Lubarski posted a score of 5,857 points to take second place and lead a trio of Coyotes in the decathlon. Freshman Derek Eidsness finished eighth with a tally of 5,318 points. Senior Noah Weeter was 11th with a score of 5,149 points. Weeter took the top mark in the 110-meter hurdles to start the day, clocking 16.24 seconds.
South Dakota returns to action at the K.T. Woodman Classic Friday with open events beginning at 6 p.m.
