BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 872
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Vogt Cleaners 2397
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 237-204-193, Sharon Mernin 199, Peg Muhmel 183
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 634, Susan Murphy 516, Sharon Mernin 506, Peg Muhmel 504
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 20-8, Pin Ups Casino 17-11, Downtown Screen Printing 17-11, Hideout Studio & Spa 17-11, Laser Barn 12-16
HIGHLIGHTS: Susan Murphy 5-7 (twice) Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Peggy Muhmel Turkey; Connie Heying 2-7; Naomi Cuka Turkey; Ruth Drotzman Turkey; Judy Barta 6 strikes in a row; Joan Tammen 3 Turkeys; Sharon Mernin Turkey; 4-5-8.
NOTE: Vogt Cleaners win fourth quarter.
