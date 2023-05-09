After winning their first match in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s tennis tournament, the Mount Marty Lancers achieved another first Tuesday: having two players named to the GPAC All-Conference Team.

“It’s great representation for Mount Marty and the tennis program,” said Lancers head coach Vanessa Rockne. “We’re trying to find a name for ourselves. Hopefully this is the beginning of more to come.”

