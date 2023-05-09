After winning their first match in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s tennis tournament, the Mount Marty Lancers achieved another first Tuesday: having two players named to the GPAC All-Conference Team.
“It’s great representation for Mount Marty and the tennis program,” said Lancers head coach Vanessa Rockne. “We’re trying to find a name for ourselves. Hopefully this is the beginning of more to come.”
Freshman Heinrich Lindeque was named All-Conference in the No. 1 singles position while Jeromino Wagner earned the All-Conference distinction in the No. 2 singles position.
“They set the tone and made it worth their time,” Rockne said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them and what they gave to the team, program and school.”
Rockne was proud of the confidence Lindeque and Wagner showed in attaining their preseason goals of being named to the team.
“I don’t think we knew what to expect going into the season last fall,” Rockne said. “They mentioned the idea of taking (conference) honors. It was a great process to be able to work through it and witness their efforts in practice and on the court to achieve that goal.”
Lindeque took home first team honors as a freshman, which Rockne said speaks to his determination and persistence.
“At first he was a little uncomfortable (in the program) because he wasn’t used to being the leader,” Rockne said. “When he was the guy that everybody looked to, he stepped up and adapted.”
Rockne also praised the way Lindeque adjusted to the nuances of the game.
“Heinrich did a great job of understanding that in order for him to be competitive — he knew he had the game, strokes, power and talent — he knew he had to change his mindset,” Rockne said. “That’s where he improved tremendously this year.”
Wagner, a senior, was a player-coach for the Lancers. He focused more on coaching in the fall before transitioning to playing in the spring.
“He’s an intelligent person,” Rockne said. “He’s one of those people who can absorb a lot of information and apply it to his situation.”
He was able to bring his experience from playing his freshman year at Division I school Jackson State (Miss.) to help the Lancers.
“When you watched him play, you saw the consistency and discipline he plays with on the court and how it aligns with his mental game,” Rockne said. “He’s one of the higher-caliber players because he is so versatile as far as his understanding of the game.”
With his experience, Wagner was able to help Lindeque with changing his mindset on the court.
“Heinrich looked up to Jeromino even though he was the number-one player,” Rockne said. “He understood that Jeromino had more experience and a great understanding of the game. (Wagner) was willing to share that with the guys.”
