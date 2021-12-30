WAYNE, Neb. — One night after winning a six-overtime contest, Hartington Cedar Catholic fell one point short against an undefeated Wayne squad, falling to the Blue Devils 32-31 in the championship of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Brandon Bartos scored 12 points — all on three-pointers — for Wayne (10-0). The Blue Devils finished with seven three-pointers and just five two-pointers in the contest.
Carson Arens and Jaxson Bernecker each scored eight points, with Arens recording six steals and Bernecker posting six rebounds, for Cedar Catholic (6-2). Carter Arens added seven points for the Trojans, who trailed 19-10 before closing the gap.
Wayne travels to Norfolk Catholic on Jan. 6. Cedar Catholic travels to Osmond on Tuesday.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (6-2) 7 7 9 8 — 31
WAYNE (10-0) 10 9 8 5 — 32
3rd: Auburn 42, Pierce 33
WAYNE, Neb. — Auburn outscored Pierce 28-14 in the second half to claim a 42-33 victory over the Bluejays in the third place game of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Maverick Binder and Skyler Roybal each scored 12 points for Auburn (7-2).
Ben Brahmer scored a game-high 13 points for Pierce (4-4). Abram Scholting added 10 points.
Auburn hosts Milford on Monday. Pierce travels to Aquinas Catholic on Jan. 6.
AUBURN (7-2) 5 9 13 15 — 42
PIERCE (4-4) 10 9 5 9 — 33
5th: LCC 64, Winnebago 59
WAYNE, Neb. — Jake Rath scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge past Winnebago 64-59 in the fifth place game of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Evan Haisch posted 12 points and seven rebounds, Grant Erwin added nine points and four assists in the victory.
Dyami Berridge led Winnebago with 19 points. Javon Price scored 17 points and Duran Blackfish added 14 points in the effort.
LCC, 9-1, hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Jan. 6. Winnebago, 5-5, hosts O’Neill on Tuesday.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (9-1) 16 15 21 12 — 64
WINNBAGO (5-5) 20 14 14 11 — 59
7th: Homer 31, Pender 29
WAYNE, Neb. — Homer escaped Pender 31-29 in the seventh place game of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Austin Baker and Hayden Overgaard each scored seven points for Homer.
Alex Roth scored 11 points and Caleb Trimble netted nine points, with each player hitting three three-pointers, for Pender.
HOMER (3-6) 3 4 14 10 — 31
PENDER (0-11) 2 13 5 9 — 29
Creighton Tourn.
Champ.: Wausa 47, Bloomfield 44
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Wausa outlasted Bloomfield 47-44 in the championship of the Creighton Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
No statistics were reported for Wausa (7-2), which hosts its annual holiday tournament Jan. 6-8.
Cody Bruegeman scored 16 points for Bloomfield. Layne Warrior finished with 14 points and Dalton Gieselman added 13 points for the Bees.
Bloomfield hosts Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday.
WAUSA (7-2) 8 8 14 17 — 47
BLOOMFIELD (3-5) 10 8 11 15 — 44
Other Games
Winner 56, Parkston 51
PARKSTON — Blake Volmer scored a game-high 17 points to lead Winner past Parkston 56-51 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Slade Cournoyer added eight points in the victory.
Kaleb Weber scored 12 points, and Cole Prunty and Will Jodozi each had 11 points for Parkston. Max Scott finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Jodozi had 10 rebounds and Brayden Jervik added six steals for the Trojans.
Winner travels to Chamberlain on Tuesday. Parkston hosts Hanson on Tuesday.
WINNER (6-0) 11 10 21 14 — 56
PARKSTON (5-1) 11 11 15 14 — 51
Hanson 52, Irene-Wakonda 49
HANSON — Ethan Cheeseman scored a game-high 23 points and had nine rebounds to lead Hanson past Irene-Wakonda 52-49 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Noah Price added 13 points in the victory.
Connor Libby led Irene-Wakonda with 13 points. Miles Pollman scored 11 points and Jake Kuhl added 10 points for the Eagles.
Hanson, 5-0, travels to Parkston on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Freeman on Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (2-3) 10 11 14 14 — 49
HANSON (5-0) 12 11 15 14 — 52
Vermillion 64, Bon Homme 29
TYNDALL — Vermillion built a 37-17 halftime lead on the way to a 64-29 victory over Bon Homme in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Charlie Ward led a balanced Vermillion attack with 16 points, three assists and three steals. Jake Jensen scored 15 points. Nick Sorensen added 11 points and six rebounds for the Tanagers (5-0).
Landon Bares scored nine points for Bon Homme. Chapin Cooper added eight points and nine rebounds.
Vermillion hosts Tea Area on Tuesday. Bon Homme hosts Parker on Tuesday.
VERMILLION (5-0) 21 16 16 11 — 64
BON HOMME (1-3) 10 7 5 7 — 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.