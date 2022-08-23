PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks tied for fifth in the team competition of the Pierre Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course.

Host Pierre won the title with a 6-under 282. Watertown was second at even-par 288. Mitchell (306) and Spearfish (312) were third and fourth, with Yankton and Brookings each shooting 320.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.