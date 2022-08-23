PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks tied for fifth in the team competition of the Pierre Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course.
Host Pierre won the title with a 6-under 282. Watertown was second at even-par 288. Mitchell (306) and Spearfish (312) were third and fourth, with Yankton and Brookings each shooting 320.
Watertown’s Jake Olson shot a 6-under 66 to earn medalist honors, three strokes ahead of Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein and Luke Olson, and Spearfish’s Parker Reede. Pierre’s Nick Bothun was fifth at 2-under 70.
Yankton was led by Dawson Vellek, who shot a 76 to place 15th. Evan Ness shot 80. Miles Krajewski carded an 81. Henry Homstad, Easton Vellek and Parker Riley each shot 83 for the Bucks.
Yankton travels to the Huron Invitational on Friday. Start time is 10 a.m. at Broadland Creek Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Pierre 282; 2, Watertown 288; 3, Mitchell 306; 4, Spearfish 312; T5, Brookings 320; T5, Yankton 320; 7, Rapid City Stevens 325; 8, Rapid City Central 332; 9, Aberdeen Central 334; 10, Winner 344; 11, Sturgis 352; 12, Pierre JV 357; 13, Mobridge-Pollock 450
TOP 15: 1, Jake Olson, Watertown 66; 2, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 69; 3, Luke Olson, Pierre 69; 4, Parker Reede, Spearfish 69; 5, Nick Bothun, Pierre 70; 6, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 71; 7, Lincoln Bates, Mitchell 73; 8, Jackson Swartz, R.C. Stevens 74; 9, Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish 74; 10, Lincoln Houska, Pierre 74; 11, Jaden Solheim, Watertown 74; 12, Jack Bartlett, Pierre 75; 13, Ben Gibson, R.C. Central 75; 14, Egan Jensen, Brookings 76; 15, Dawson Vellek, Yankton 76
OTHER YHS: 25, Evan Ness 80; 29, Miles Krajewski 81; 33, Henry Homstad 83; 35, Easton Vellek 83; 37, Parker Riley 83
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.