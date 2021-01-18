Yankton remained second in the Class AA boys’ rankings of the South Dakota Media basketball poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Washington (7-0) drew all 17 first place votes to remain in the top spot, followed by the Bucks (8-2).
In Class A boys, Dakota Valley (7-0) was a unanimous pick, with Vermillion (6-0) in fourth.
DeSmet (9-1) claimed 15 of 17 first place votes to remain atop the Class B boys’ rankings. Platte-Geddes (6-0) picked up the other two first place nods to remain in second. Viborg-Hurley (6-2) moved back into the rankings at fifth after falling out of the top five a week ago.
The Hanson Boys’ Classic on Saturday will feature several high-ranking matchups, including DeSmet against Platte-Geddes in the 7 p.m. contest, followed by Dakota Valley against third-ranked Sioux Valley in the 8:30 p.m. contest. Viborg-Hurley faces an unranked Chamberlain squad at 1 p.m.
Other matchups in the event at the Corn Palace include Class B third-ranked Howard against Aberdeen Christian (receiving votes), Class B fourth-ranked Canistota against perennial power White River and St. Thomas More (receiving votes) against Tea Area.
Harrisburg passed Washington for the top spot in the Class AA girls’ poll after the Tigers’ overtime victory over Washington a week ago. Harrisburg (8-0) drew all 17 first place votes.
St. Thomas More (10-0) was a unanimous selection for the top spot in the Class A girls’ rankings.
In Class B girls, Corsica-Stickney (8-2) drew 10 first place votes and remained in first despite losses to St. Thomas More and Class A third-ranked Winner in a three-day span. Castlewood (6-0) picked up six first place votes, with White River (6-0) claiming the other. Viborg-Hurley (8-2) received votes in the poll.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 18 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (17) 7-0 85 1
2. Yankton 8-2 63 2
3. Harrisburg 6-0 54 3
4. Roosevelt 4-3 24 RV
5. Mitchell 7-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 9, Rapid City Central 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 7-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 8-1 65 2
3. Sioux Valley 11-0 53 3
4. Vermillion 6-0 27 5
5. Dell Rapids 6-2 21 4
Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 2, St. Thomas More 1, Winner 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (15) 9-1 83 1
2. Platte-Geddes (2) 6-0 70 2
3. Howard 7-1 48 3
4. Canistota 6-1 23 5
5. Viborg-Hurley 6-2 13 RV
Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Aberdeen Christian 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (17) 8-0 85 2
2. Washington 5-2 65 1
3. Aberdeen Central 7-0 42 5
4. O’Gorman 7-2 41 3
T-5. Brandon Valley 5-2 10 RV
T-5. Mitchell 6-2 10 NR
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 2.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17) 10-0 85 1
2. West Central 7-1 65 2
3. Winner 10-1 54 3
4. SF Christian 8-1 31 5
5. Aberdeen Roncalli 10-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 7.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (10) 8-2 73 1
2. Castlewood (6) 6-0 69 2
3. White River (1) 6-0 60 3
4. Ethan 7-1 31 4
5. Hanson 8-1 18 5
Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 2, Viborg-Hurley 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.