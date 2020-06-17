DELL RAPIDS — Vermillion’s Carter Mart tied for sixth in the boys’ 16-18 year-old division of the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour event at Rocky Run Golf Course on Tuesday in Dell Rapids.
Mart finished with an 82, five strokes behind champion Karsten Kern of Sioux Falls.
Also in the boys’ 16-18 year-old division, Parkston’s Quinn Bormann (85) finished 11th, Vermillion’s T.J. Tracy (87) tied for 12th, Vermillion’s Jackson Girard (99) finished 22nd and Dakota Dunes’ Austin Hamm (106) finished 24th.
Pierce Conley of Dakota Dunes won the boys’ 12-13 year-old division, shooting a 78 to finish four strokes ahead of Yankton’s Easton Vellek. Yankton’s Tate Beste (89) finished sixth. Yankton’s Parker Riley (104) finished 12th.
In the boys’ 10-11 year-old division, Rylan Moran of Vermillion finished third, shooting a 50 for the nine-hole event. Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm won the girls’ 10-11 year-old division, shooting a 46.
In the boys’ 9-under division, Henry Delforge of Yankton shot 49 to place fifth.
The tour continues today (Thursday) at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton.
