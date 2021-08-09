SALEM — The ‘Red’ squad earned a sweep of the South Dakota American Legion All-Star Games, held Monday in Salem.
In the opener, Vermillion’s Drew Thelen drove in the tying run and scored the winning run in a 2-1 victory.
Myles Kott (Platte-Geddes), Gabe Glanzer (Tea) and Avery Feterl (Salem) each had a hit in the win.
Jackson Noem (Lake Norden/Badger) had two hits, including a triple, for the ‘Black’ Team. Lake Norden-Badger’s Cameron Thue and Langford’s Colin Frey each had a hit.
Dylan Thelen (Vermillion) pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Landry Knight (West Central) struck out six in three innings of work. Noem took the loss.
In the second game, the Red squad built a 10-1 lead and coasted to a 12-4 victory.
Platte-Geddes’ Landon Schulte had two hits and two RBI for the Red team. Jackson Olsen (Platte-Geddes), Bobby Koepsell (Salem) and Raygen Randall (Salem) each had a hit.
Team Black had six hits, including two singles by Christian DeYoung of Redfield and a double by Thue. Tristan Anderson of Webster, Noem and Logan Colwill of Colton each had singles.
Cameron Jensen of Tea, the third of four pitchers for Team Red, notched the win. Noah Swartwout of Dell Rapids started and took the loss for Team Black.
(0) comments
