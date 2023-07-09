ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Ben Swatek outdueled Dakota Valley ace Jake Pruchniak in a 2-0 victory over Dakota Valley in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Tayson Swatek went 3-for-3 with a double for EPJ. Levi Miller had the other hit in the victory.
Ben Anderson had two of Dakota Valley’s four hits. Jaxon Hennies and Brendan Barnett each had a hit.
Ben Swatek scattered four hits and struck out four in the victory. Pruchniak took the loss, striking out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Dakota Valley 6, Flandreau 3
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley rallied from an early deficit to beat Flandreau 6-3 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday. The game was part of a triangular in Elk Point.
Brendan Barnett went 3-for-3, and Brayden Major had a double, a single and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Beau Jones also had two hits. Grant Van Den Hul and Jake Pruchniak each had a hit in the victory.
Beau Pollema pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out five, for the win. Van Den Hul struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Flandreau 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
ELK POINT — Flandreau broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, then held on for a 3-1 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Hunter Geary had two of Elk Point-Jefferson’s three hits. Tayson Swatek added a hit.
Swatek took the loss, striking out four in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
VERMILLION — Parkston built an early lead on the way to an 8-2 victory over Vermillion in American Legion baseball action on Saturday at Prentis Park.
Kaleb Weber went 3-for-3 and Brayden Jervik had two hits and two RBI for Parkston.
Tate Hage and Karson Preister each had a hit for Vermillion.
Luke Bormann struck out six batters in six innings for the victory. Trey Hansen took the loss, striking out five in five innings of work.
Parkston 6-9, Chamberlain 5-5
PARKSTON — Parkston swept Chamberlain in 16-under baseball action on Saturday in Parkston.
Parkston scored in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 6-5 victory in the opener.
Maddux Brissett had two hits and Kolter Kramer doubled for Parkston. Gage Reichert, Drew Braley, Reed Prickett and John Weber each had a hit in the victory.
Four different pitchers threw for Parkston, with Braley striking out four in three innings of work. Kramer and Brissett each recorded two strikeouts.
Brissett went 3-for-4 with four RBI as Parkston claimed the nightcap 9-5.
Kramer doubled and singled for Parkston. James Deckert and Andrew Schelske each had two hits in the victory.
Kash Neugebauer pitched six innings, striking out eight, for the victory.
