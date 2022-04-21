VERMILLION — Day one of the South Dakota Challenge featured the distance running events, with the USD women and the Dordt men out to early leads in the team standings.
The USD women had event winners in the 400-meter hurdles, the 3,000-meter steeplechase, the 800-meters and the 5,000-meters.
In the 400 hurdles, Jacy Pulse beat out teammate Holly Gerberding 1:00.55 to 1:00.76 for the top spot. Averi Schmeichel added a fourth place finish in 1:03.7. in the steeplechase, USD triathlete Ella Kubas, competing unattached, ran an 11:20.15 for first and USD’s Lizzy Kramer placed second at 1:33.29.
The Coyotes again went one and two in the 800-meters, with Madison Jochum running 2:15.26 for the win over teammate Alli Wroblewski (2:16.26). To cap the night off, USD took the top four spots in the 5,000-meters. Ella Byers (17:26.59), Abby Ripperda (17:28.9), Abrielle Jirele (17:38.04) and Helen Gould (17:39.21) took the top four spots.
Mount Marty’s Jesse Van Hemert posted a dominant performance in winning the men’s 400 hurdles (53.30). He finished nearly three seconds ahead of the second place competitor.
Also for MMU in the 400 hurdles, Zander Widener (57.05) was eighth.
The Coyotes took the top two spots in the 5,000-meters, with Charlie Babcock running 15:12.28 and Jacob Waymire running 15:31.11.
Merga Gemeda and Mason Sindelar took second and third in the 1,500-meters, with Gemeda besting Sindelar 3:57.13 to 3:57.14. USD’s Kallo Arno placed fifth in the men’s steeplechase.
Wayne State’s Allie Rosener (Hartington, Nebraska) was fourth in the women’s steeplechase, finishing in 11:45.05. Dordt’s Thaniel Schroeder (Freeman) was fourth in the men’s steeplechase, finishing in 9:32.72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.