The Yankton Post 12 Legion team opened up the Kyle Mueller Classic with a 1-1 record Friday at Riverside Field.

Lucas Kampshoff and Luke Bernatow registered two RBIs apiece as the Yankton Post 12 Legion team defeated Sioux Falls Post 15 7-4 in six innings to open action at the Kyle Mueller Classic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.