The Yankton Post 12 Legion team opened up the Kyle Mueller Classic with a 1-1 record Friday at Riverside Field.
Lucas Kampshoff and Luke Bernatow registered two RBIs apiece as the Yankton Post 12 Legion team defeated Sioux Falls Post 15 7-4 in six innings to open action at the Kyle Mueller Classic.
After Post 15 took an early 2-0 lead, Rugby Ryken scored Yankton’s first run on a passed ball, then Drew Ryken’s RBI single tied the game. Bernatow hit a two-RBI single to give Yankton the lead.
Kampshoff hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to give Yankton a 6-3 lead.
Sean Turner pitched five innings for Yankton, striking out eight batters while giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits. Josh Sheldon struck out the Sioux Falls side in the top of the sixth to end the game.
In the nightcap, Yankton registered only three hits in a 4-1 setback against Lincoln Southeast.
Lincoln SE took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Yankton responded on Matthew Sheldon’s RBI groundout that scored Rugby Ryken.
Sam Kampshoff pitched 4.1 innings for Yankton, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out four batters.
Lincoln Southeast joined Vermillion with a 2-0 start in Yankton pool play, while Yankton fell to 1-1. Post 12 is back in action Saturday at 10 a.m. against York. Yankton also plays in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m. against Vermillion.
Elk Point-Jefferson 10, Yankton Juniors 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Hunter Geary through a two-hitter as the Elk Point-Jefferson Senior Legion team defeated the Yankton Juniors 10-0 in five innings Friday at Memorial Baseball Field during Kyle Mueller Classic pool play.
Tayson Swatek and Levi Miller registered two RBIs apiece for EPJ in the victory.
EPJ got on the board early as Tyler Trometer’s double scored Geary. Tayson Swatek singled to score both Trometer and Keaton Gale to give EPJ a 3-0 lead.
Crofton 11, Yankton Juniors 6
CROFTON, Neb. — Simon McFarland registered three RBIs as Crofton defeated the Yankton Juniors 11-6 Friday at Memorial Baseball Field during Kyle Mueller Classic pool play.
After Yankton took an early 2-0 lead, Crofton scored six runs in the bottom of the second and added three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-3 lead. Yankton would get back within three, 9-6, but two bases-loaded walks gave Crofton two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Roy Knapp scored three runs for Crofton. McFarland, Knapp, and Braxston Foxhoven each registered two hits.
Carson Wieseler pitched five innings for Crofton, striking out five.
Owen Wishon registered two RBIs for Yankton.
The Yankton Juniors are back in action Saturday against Norfolk. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. at Memorial Baseball Field.
Vermillion Post 1 10, Sioux Falls Post 15 4
Four players for Vermillion Post 10 registered two hits apiece as they defeated Sioux Falls Post 15 10-4 Friday at Riverside Field as part of the Kyle Mueller Classic.
Connor Peterson led Vermillion with two RBIs in the contest on two hits, while also scoring two runs. Carter Hansen reached home three times in the contest.
Trey Hansen pitched a seven-inning complete game, striking out five batters while allowing four runs on 10 hits.
Sioux Falls Post 15 fell to 0-2 in the tournament.
Vermillion Post 1 8, York 7
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Vermillion Post 1’s Trey Hansen was hit by the pitch to send home Erik Sulzle and give Vermillion the 8-7 victory over York in the team’s second game of the day at the Kyle Mueller Classic Friday at Riverside Field.
Vermillion entered the inning trailing 7-6 before Tate Hage’s sac fly scored Connor Peterson.
Peterson, Sulzle and Hansen had two hits apiece in the contest. Hayden Christopherson got the victory, pitching the last 4.2 innings of the contest while striking out four York batters.
Vermillion improved to 2-0 in Yankton pool play.
Hartington Seniors 7, Crofton 3
CROFTON, Neb. — Hartington Seniors pitcher Lucas Wortmann allowed only two hits as Hartington defeated Crofton 7-3 in the opening match of the Crofton Pool of the Kyle Mueller Classic at Memorial Baseball Field Friday.
Wortmann struck out four batters in 6.2 innings pitched while giving up three runs (zero earned).
Hartington got the early lead thanks to a Jaxson Bernecker RBI single. Jalen Lammers registered a two-RBI double to give Hartington the early 3-0 lead. Bernecker hit a home run in the top of the fifth that ended up as the winning run.
Bernecker finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs.
Roy Knapp led the way for Crofton with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. Grant Schieffer registered five strikeouts while allowing one earned run (four total) in five innings pitched.
Norfolk 9, Hartington Seniors 1
CROFTON, Neb. — The Hartington Seniors got two-hit in their second game of the day as Norfolk won 9-1 in five innings in the Crofton Pool of the Kyle Mueller Classic at Memorial Baseball Field Friday.
Dylan Taylor and Maverick Heine had hits for Hartington. Weston Heine struck out two batters in one inning pitched.
Norfolk started out pool play 1-0, while Hartington fell to 1-1.
Elk Point-Jefferson 8, Norfolk 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Keaton Gale went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and pitched 2.1 innings of no-hit baseball to lift the Elk Point-Jefferson Senior Legion team over Norfolk 8-4 Friday at Memorial Baseball Field during Kyle Mueller Classic pool play.
EPJ scored four runs in the third inning to build an early lead as Ben Swatek, Gale, Tayson Swatek and Evan Hailey registered RBIs. Norfolk, however, responded with four runs of its own to tie things up at 4-4 to end the third.
Ty Trometer hit an RBI double in the fourth and Gale had his second RBI hit of the game as EPJ reclaimed the lead, 7-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.