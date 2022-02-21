FREEMAN — Canton ran away with team honors at the Region 2B Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Freeman.
Canton scored 271 points, well ahead of McCook Central-Montrose (186.5) and Parker (180). Tri-Valley (115.5) and Elk Point-Jefferson (115) rounded out the first five.
Parker qualified 11 wrestlers for state, led by 182-pound champion Charlie Patten. Dylan Buseman (113), Andrew Even (138), and Levi Wieman (220) each placed second. Zaul Centeno (195) finished third. Alek Kuchta (106), Logan Buseman (126), Michael Even (132), Jack Even (145), Logan Bridges (160) and Jason Ebeling (285) each placed fourth.
Elk Point-Jefferson qualified five wrestlers for state, led by 170-pound champion Ben Swatek. Lucas Hueser (145) and Gavin Jacobs (182) each finished second. Gunner Ewing (120) and Noah McDermott (195) each placed fourth.
Marion-Freeman scored 79 points on the day. Riley Tschetter (132) finished second and Owen Eitemiller (152) placed fourth for the Rebels.
Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda scored 12 points.
Region 3B
WAGNER — Winner Area edged Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors in the Region 3B Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Wagner.
Winner Area scored 233 points, just ahead of KWLPG (221). Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (148), Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (135) and Parkston (126) rounded out the top five.
KWLPG qualified nine wrestlers, led by four region champions: Gavin Braun (106), Chase Varilek (138), Grayson Hanson (152) and Levi Nightingale (195). Kasen Konstanz (120) and Lucas Lenz (160) each finished second. Jacob Novak (220) placed third. Carter Lenz (145) and Kameron Styles (285) each finished fourth.
BHSA qualified six wrestlers, led by 182-pound champion Isaac Crownover. Jackson Kaul (106), Brady Bierema (138) and Turner Nicholson (160) each finished third. Brock Kotalik (113) and Tyler Tjeerdsma (126) each placed fourth.
Parkston qualified four wrestlers, three with runner-up finishes: Kaden Holzbauer (113), Porter Neugebauer (152) and Noah Mahoney (170). Kolter Kramer (160) finished fourth for the Trojans.
Wagner scored 118 points to finish sixth, led by runner-up finishes from Karstyn Lhotak (106), Jhett Breen (132) and Riley Roberts (145). Tim Bouza (170) and Brennan Leines (285) each placed third. Nolan Dvorak (195) finished fourth for the Red Raiders.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored seven points.
