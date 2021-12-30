SIOUX FALLS — Wagner finished fifth in the 19-team Floyd Farrand Invitational wrestling tournament, held Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Brandon Valley scored 218 points to beat out Eastern South Dakota Conference rivals Watertown (191) and Harrisburg (176.5) for top honors. Sturgis (137) was fourth.
Wagner scored 119 points on the day, led by 106-pound champion Karstyn Lhotak. Jhett Breen was second at 132 pounds. Gannon Knebel (152) and Brennan Leines (285) each finished third, Riley Roberts (145) placed fourth and Nolan Dvorak (195) finished fifth for the Red Raiders.
Parkston placed ninth with 81 points, led by a runner-up finish from Porter Neugebauer at 152 pounds. Carter Sommer (120) finished fourth, and Gage Reichert (106) and Kolter Kramer (160) each placed fifth for the Trojans.
Vermillion finished 10th with 80.5 points, led by runner-up finishes from Hayden Schroeder (113) and Zach Brady (285). Jack Kratz (170) placed fifth, and Michael Roob (126) and Rollie French (152) each placed sixth for the Tanagers.
Dakota Valley scored 22 points on the day. Jackson Boonstra (145) finished third for the Panthers. In the girls’ 170-pound division, An Lee finished fifth.
Newman Grove Inv.
NEWMAN GROVE, Neb. — Tri County Northeast placed 10th in the 14-team Newman Grove Holiday Invitational wrestling tournament, held Thursday.
Battle Creek won the team title, scoring 230 points. Boone Central-Newman Grove (213) was second, followed by Winside (200).
TCN scored 42 points on the day, led by a runner-up finish from Ryan Anderson (182). Brody Koopman (195) finished fourth, Hudson Morgan (132) placed seventh and Bryan Isom (126) finished eighth for the Wolfpack.
Niobrara-Verdigre finished with four points. Beau Hrbek finished seventh at 285 pounds for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.