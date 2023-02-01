PONCA, Neb. — Top-seeded Ponca earned a spot in the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament championship game with a 51-23 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Wednesday.
Samantha Ehlers led Ponca with 12 points. Ashlyn Kinsgsbury netted 10 points. Ellie McAfee added nine points.
Tali Erwin led LCC with seven points.
Ponca will play second-seeded Wynot in the championship, Monday in Wayne, Nebraska. LCC will travel to Hartington, Nebraska, to face Wakefield in the third place game on Friday.
Wynot 47, Wakefield 41, OT
PONCA, Neb. — Wynot needed overtime to edge Wakefield 47-41 in the semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
Allison Wieseler and Amber Lawson each scored 15 points for Wynot, which will face Ponca in the championship on Monday in Wayne, Nebraska. Kinslee Heimes added 11 points in the victory.
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Abbie Kromarek scored 18 points to lead Plainview past Winside 42-32 in the Lewis bracket consolation semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Wednesday in Plainview, Nebraska.
Teya Boyer added 10 points for Plainview, which will play for fifth on Friday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Natalie Kruger led Winside with 13 points. Aubrey Russell added eight points.
Winside will play for seventh on Friday in Hartington.
WINSIDE (7-12) 12 6 4 10 — 32
PLAINVIEW (12-9) 9 10 14 9 — 42
