MITCHELL — The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association will hold a ‘selection show’ to reveal the pairings for the 2021 South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Highland Center in Mitchell.
The event will be live streamed on www.sportsticketlive.com. There is no cost to view the event.
The state tournament runs Aug. 4-15 in Mitchell. The opening rounds of the Class A Tournament will be held Aug. 6-8 in Brookings.
