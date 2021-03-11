WATERTOWN — Bella Swedlund’s 28 points helped second-ranked Winner topple seventh-seeded Dakota Valley 59-48 in Thursday’s opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Watertown.
Winner built a 30-14 halftime lead and then hung on for the victory.
Also for Winner (21-2), Kalla Bertram scored 17 points and Kelsey Sachtjen added 11 points.
In the loss for Dakota Valley (16-6), Rylee Rosenquist scored 24 points and pulled down five rebounds, while Rachel Rosenquist had nine points and nine rebounds. Peyton Tritz added six points and Brooke Carlso hauled in five rebounds.
Dakota Valley will play Belle Fourche in today’s (Friday) 2 p.m. consolations and Winner will play Hamlin in tonight’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
Class AA
S.F. Washington 53, R.C. Central 27
SIOUX FALLS — Top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington dominated the glass on the way to a 53-27 rout of Rapid City Central in Thursday’s opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Sioux Falls.
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda led Washington with 11 points and four rebounds, while Brielle Biteler had 10 points and four rebounds. Sydni Schetnan added eight points and nine rebounds, and Brooklyn Harpe pulled down eight rebounds for the Warriors, who finished with a 45-19 rebounding advantage.
Rapid City Central got nine points from Josie Hill.
O’Gorman 69, Mitchell 42
SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman used a 27-11 edge in the third quarter to pull away from Mitchell 69-42 in Thursday’s first round of the Class AA Tournament in Sioux Falls.
Mahli Abdouch led O’Gorman (16-6) with 18 points, while Isabelle Moore had 15 points, and Hannah Ronsiek tallied 13 points and seven rebounds. The Knights led 28-22 at halftime.
Mitchell (15-7) got 12 points from Avia Haley.
Brandon Valley 33, Aberdeen Central 30
SIOUX FALLS — Hilary Behrens’ free throw with 59 seconds gave seventh-seeded Brandon Valley a 31-30 lead and she then made two more foul shots with 13 seconds left to help the Lynx upend Aberdeen Central 33-30 at the Class AA Tournament in Sioux Falls.
Behrens finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Sidney Thue added six points and six rebounds for the Lynx (17-5).
Aberdeen Central (18-4) got 10 points from Abby Kopecky, and eight points and six rebounds from Brooklyn Kusler.
Class B
Ethan 52, Hanson 49
HURON — The fifth-seeded Ethan Rustlers overcame an 18-point halftime deficit and defeated fourth-seeded Hanson 52-49 in Thursday’s opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Huron.
Hanson led 16-4 after one quarter and 33-15 at halftime, but Ethan slowly began chipping away at the margin.
Maddy Bartscher led Ethan (21-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Hannah Bartscher had 13 points and five rebounds.
Hanson (19-4) got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Mekiah Campbell, and 13 points from Annalyse Weber.
Castlewood 61, Waverly-South Shore 55
HURON — Despite allowing eight three-pointers in the first half, Castlewood’s defense settled in and the top-ranked Warriors beat Waverly-South Shore 61-55 in Thursday’s opening round of the Class B Tournament in Huron.
Alayna Benike led Castlewood (21-0) with 24 points, seven rebounds and six steals, while Mackenzie Everson had 17 points and five rebounds. The Warriors only used five players.
Waverly-South Shore (16-5) got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Emily Kranz, and 17 points and seven rebounds from Lydia Schroeder.
Corsica-Stickney 47, Herreid-Selby Area 45
HURON — A 21-10 edge in the second quarter helped third-seeded Corsica-Stickney build a 28-16 halftime lead and the Jaguars held on to beat Herreid-Selby Area 47-45 in Thursday night’s opening round of the Class B Tournament in Huron.
Raven Barse led Corsica-Stickney (22-2) with 10 points to go along with six rebounds, while Morgan Clites had nine points, and Rachel Gerlach had eight points and seven rebounds.
Herreid-Selby Area (20-4) got 14 points and 14 points from Rylee Rossow, and 14 points from Rachel Fiedler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.