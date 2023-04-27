The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans boys finished with three first place titles, while the girls claimed two at the Norfolk Track Classic on Thursday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker took first place in the 3200 (9:16.36), ran the second leg in the 3200 relay, and took second place in the 1600 (4:17.80). Noecker’s time in the 1600 broke a Class C state record that had stood since 1967 (Larry Kassebaum, Hebron, 4:18.6).
Also for Cedar Catholic, Carson Arens came home with the first place title in the 800 (2:00.41), and ran anchor for the 3200 relay. The 3200 relay took first place with a time of 8:24.70. The foursome was ran by Nolan Becker, Noecker, Lukas Wortmann, and Arens.
Laney Kathol led the girls’ team for Hartington Cedar Catholic by winning both the 400 dash (59.60), and 800 run (2:27.11). Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Abbie Cone, and Morgan Moeller made up the 1600 relay (4:11.85) that claimed second place.
Crofton girls had four events finish in the top three at the meet. Jordyn Arens ran the 3200 in 11:55.49 to take first place. Ellie Tramp finished second in the 100 hurdles (15.59), and was the anchor for the 400 relays. Jacee Anthony, Blair Jordan, Caitlin Guenther, and Tramp completed the foursome of the 400 relays (51.68) and took third. The 3200 relays also took third place with a time of 10:11.89. This relay consisted of Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens, and Elizabeth Wortmann.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Daniel Puppe had a strong showing at this meet, taking first in the 110 hurdles (14.69), and second in the 300 hurdles (41.01).
Lane Heimes tied for second in the pole vault after clearing 12-6 for Hartington-Newcastle.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s Allison Sucha took second place in the long jump with a distance of 16-4.75.
Ellesyn Hrouda finished second in the 3200 run(12:04.24) for Ponca.
Wausa’s 3200 relay finished third with a time of 8:40.02. This relay was run by Luke Woockman, Cade Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing, and Addison Smith.
