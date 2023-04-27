The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans boys finished with three first place titles, while the girls claimed two at the Norfolk Track Classic on Thursday.

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker took first place in the 3200 (9:16.36), ran the second leg in the 3200 relay, and took second place in the 1600 (4:17.80). Noecker’s time in the 1600 broke a Class C state record that had stood since 1967 (Larry Kassebaum, Hebron, 4:18.6).

