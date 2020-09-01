The Yankton Bucks dominated all three phases of the Buck-Kernel Challenge, winning the Ryder Cup style event 21-3 on Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Yankton swept the Four Ball portion and won five of six matches in the Scramble portion. The Bucks went 9.5-2.5 in singles to cap the victory.
Yankton’s Jimmie Cunningham, Landon Moe, Dawson Vellek, Gavin Haselhorst, Simon Hacecky, Henry Holmstad and Jake Cunningham each were untouched on the day.
Mitchell won just one matchup on the day. The other two Kernel points came from four matches that were all square.
Yankton is off until its home invitational, Sept. 12 at Fox Run.
FOUR BALL (Holes 1-6): Jimmie Cunningham-Landon Moe Y def. Lincoln Bates-Macon Larson 2&1; Austin Frick-Dawson Vellek Y def. Jackson Childs-Noah Larson 3&1; Gavin Haselhorst-Simon Hacecky Y def. Masen Thompson-Ashton Reimnitz 3&1; Henry Holmstad-Jace Tramp Y def. Will Prunty-Carter Harris 2&1; Jerry Kosmatka-Easton Vellek Y def. Benny Wilbur-Brady Reiners 3&1; Caeden Ekroth-Jake Cunningham Y def. A.J. Wilbur-Blake Brosz 4&2
SCRAMBLE (Holes 7-12): Ji. Cunningham-Moe Y def. Bates-M. Larson 1 up; Frick-D. Vellek Y def. Childs-N. Larson 4&2; Haselhorst-Hacecky Y def. Thompson-Reimnitz 2&1; Homstad-Tramp Y def. Prunty-Harris 2&1; Kosmatka-E. Vellek Y all square vs. B. Wilbur-Reiners M; Ekroth-Ja. Cunningham Y def. A. Wilbur-Brosz 2&1
SINGLES (Holes 13-18): Ji. Cunningham Y def. Bates 1 up; Moe Y def. M. Larson 2&1; Childs M def. Frick 2&1; D. Vellek Y def. N. Larson 2 up; Haselhorst Y def. Thompson 2&1; Hacecky Y def. Reimnitz 3&2; Holmstad Y def. Prunty 2&1; Tramp Y all square vs. Harris M; Kosmatka Y def. B. Wilbur 2 up; E. Vellek Y all square vs. Reiners M; Ekroth Y all square vs. A. Wilbur M; Ja. Cunningham Y def. Brosz 4&2
S.F. Christian Inv.
HARRISBURG — Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns shot a 73 to earn medalist honors at the Sioux Falls Christian boys’ golf Invitational, held Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course near Harrisburg.
Lennox won the team title at 323, two shots ahead of host Sioux Falls Christian. Dakota Valley (334), Vermillion (336) and Tea Area (336) rounded out the top five in the 15-team event.
Bruns finished two strokes ahead of Sioux Falls Christian’s Andrew Dykstra (75). Madison’s Braden Eimers (76), Peyton Bettcher (West Central), Lennox’s Dalton Plucker (78) and SFC’s Kaleb Jost (78) rounded out the top six.
Elk Point-Jefferson was sixth at 339. Parkston placed 12th at 372, with Beresford 13th at 374.
TEAM SCORES: Lennox 323, Sioux Falls Christian 325, Dakota Valley 334, Vermillion 336, Tea Area 336, Elk Point-Jefferson 339, West Central 346, Madison 351, Tri-Valley 362, Sioux Valley 363, Canton 371, Parkston 372, Beresford 374, Dell Rapids 385, Flandreau 402
TOP 15: 1, Paul Bruns, Dakota Valley 73; 2, Andrew Dykstra, SF Christian 75; 3, Braden Eimers, Madison 76; 4, Peyton Bettcher, West Central 77; 5, Dalton Plucker, Lennox 78; 6, Kaleb Jost, SF Christian 78; 7, Ben Burbach, Vermillion 79; 8, Nathan Buenger, Elk Point-Jefferson 80; 9, Keaton Newborg, Tea Area 80; 10, Payton Keohn, Parkston 80; 11, Landon Geary, Elk Point-Jefferson 81; 12, Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley 81; 13, Ty Jorgenson, Madison 82; 14, Caleb Wipf, Lennox 82; 15, Brandon Sweeter, Lennox 83
