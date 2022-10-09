SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach Kim Nelson knew his team couldn’t beat Yankton without finding a way to ease its pressure on the Rough Rider receivers.
A number of screen passes and inside runs, with Jaxsen Grevengoed and Talon Steif shoulding much of the running load, opened up the passing lanes for Jackson Brouwer to throw for three touchdowns as the Rough Riders upended Yankton 34-29 in prep football action on Saturday at Howard Wood Field.
“They’re very athletic,” Nelson said of Yankton. “They like to play to play tight.”
Grevengoed and Steif each rushed for a touchdown for Roosevelt, along with doing much of the heavy lifting during drives all night.
“I thought our offensive line and both our running backs did an outstanding job,” Nelson said.
The Bucks’ night started with a bad snap, leaving Trevor Paulson to punt out of his own endzone. After a Grevengoed return put the ball on the Buck 28, two screen passes and an inside run set up a 16-yard scoring pass from Brouwer to Malachi Westra.
Roosevelt’s second possession would end in their own botched snap. After a fourth down snap to the punter sailed over his head, he collected the ball out of the endzone and ran it to the 5-yard line. Yankton took it back the other direction, with Rugby Ryken blasting up the middle for a one-play scoring drive.
But Roosevelt had a quick answer, overcoming a penalty and a Tyson Prouty sack with a pair of long catches, setting up a 10-yard scoring screen play from Brouwer to Cruiz Vaughn.
Yankton got a 42-yard field goal from Paulson on its next possession. After the teams traded interceptions on consecutive plays, Grevengoed took the ball the final five yards to give the Rough Riders a 21-10 edge.
After the next Yankton drive was stopped by a pass the bounced around until it found the hands of Tayden Nave, the Yankton defense got a quick three-and-out, setting up a 68-yard scoring drive, capped by a leaping touchdown catch by Tyler Sohler to pull the Bucks within four, 21-17.
Yankton took the ball at its own 14-yard line late in the first half, looking to try to take the lead before halftime. But another tipped ball interception gave Roosevelt the ball at the Buck 17-yard line with just seconds left. Brouwer found John Parker in the endzone just before half, giving the Rough Riders a 10-point edge at the break.
“That’s my fault. I got too caught up in the game,” Yankton head coach Brady Muth said of the attempt to drive the field late. “We make that call because we believe in our guys. But I also have to be the adult.”
Roosevelt carried that momentum into the second half, driving down for a 7-yard touchdown run by Steif. The score gave the Rough Riders their larges lead, 34-17, with 8:21 to play in the third quarter.
Despite the deficit, Yankton was able to utilize its ground game. Shaylor Platt scored two second-half touchdowns, of four and nine yards, while carrying much of the load before the endzone.
“Shaylor was a warrior tonight,” Muth said. “To go both ways tonight, with as fast as we try to run the offense.”
Muth noted that Platt wasn’t the only one to play significant time on both sides of the ball. With both Gavin Swanson and Cody Oswald not dressing for the game, the Bucks had several players doing double duty.
“A lot of guys were warriors tonight,” he said. “If you look out on that field, there wasn’t a lot left out there.”
Platt’s second touchdown of the second half came with 9:42 to play in the game. After the Bucks stopped a Roosevelt drive, they marched all the way to the Rough Rider 31-yard line before the Roosevelt defense got a fourth down stop. Grevengoed and Stief helped Roosevelt ice the win from there.
Nelson said that Roosevelt’s win over Rapid City Central a week ago — even though the Cobblers were a much weaker opponent — gave his team the confidence they needed to finish Saturday’s game.
“Central’s having a hard time this year, but they have some good athletes,” Nelson said. “(The win) helped us during the week.”
Nelson said he would have been pleased with his team’s effort even had they not held on for the win.
“Both teams played hard,” he said. “It was a good high school football game.”
Roosevelt has another Saturday night contest next week, hosting 2-5 Rapid City Stevens. Yankton, 4-3, has its hands full with 4-3 Aberdeen Central.
“We’re going to get back to work on Monday and try to get better,” Muth said.
