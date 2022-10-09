SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach Kim Nelson knew his team couldn’t beat Yankton without finding a way to ease its pressure on the Rough Rider receivers.

A number of screen passes and inside runs, with Jaxsen Grevengoed and Talon Steif shoulding much of the running load, opened up the passing lanes for Jackson Brouwer to throw for three touchdowns as the Rough Riders upended Yankton 34-29 in prep football action on Saturday at Howard Wood Field.

