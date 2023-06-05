ABERDEEN — After two days of rough starts, the Yankton Gazelles got off to a good start.
And a good finish.
Yankton took the lead in the first inning, then broke a 2-2 tie with a four-run sixth inning in a 6-2 victory over O’Gorman in the seventh place game of the South Dakota State Class AA Softball Tournament, Saturday at Koehler Hall of Fame Field in Aberdeen.
Yankton finished 13-9 with the victory, capping the first season of high school softball in the state.
“I told the girls that 13-9 sounds a lot better than 12-10,” said Yankton head coach Jill Muth. “It’s a good lead into next year. Only four teams get to finish with a win.”
Elle Feser homered and doubled for Yankton. Payton Moser, Kyra Tjeerdsma and Emma Eichacker each had a hit in the victory.
For O’Gorman, which finished 12-9, Kira Mentele doubled and singled, and Samantha Fonder each had two hits. Mary Koch doubled and Ava Tobin had a hit in the effort.
Grace Behrns picked up the win, striking out four. Mentele struck out five in the loss.
The Gazelles took their first lead of the tournament in the bottom of the first. After Camryn Koletzky drew a walk, Feser blasted a shot over the left field fence for a 2-0 Yankton lead.
“I’ve hit off Kira for four years,” Feser said, referring to the O’Gorman pitcher. “I went up looking for a good pitch to hit.”
For the next three innings, the Gazelles were able to keep the Knights off the board. O’Gorman got on the board in the fifth on an Olivia Tobin sacrifice fly and a Koch double.
Yankton rallied in the sixth inning. After a leadoff walk to Feser, courtesy runner Madison Girard advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a Moser single. Four batters later, Eichacker plated two more runs with a single. A fourth run followed on a passed ball.
But the Knights threatened to strike back in the top of the seventh. Back-to-back errors and a hit batter loaded bases with no outs, but a grounder back to Behrns allowed a force play at home. The next batter hit a hard shot to Tjeerdsma at third, who tagged the base and fired it across the diamond for the final out.
“Kyra was playing great. She was phenomenal on third bases, especially after Tori went down,” Behrns said. Tjeerdsma, who played most of the season in right field, moved to third base for the final two games of the season due to an injury to senior Tori Vellek. “She was a big help.”
To finish the first season on a positive not was “such a big deal,” according to Behrns.
“Not a lot of teams get to finish on a win. It will be a big memory for us,” she said. “I’m proud of everyone. We fought hard.”
With the inaugural season complete, the Gazelles will say “good-bye” to several seniors: Behrns, Feser, Vellek, Brooklyn Townsend and Kamella Kopp.
“They were great leaders, great communicators,” Muth said of the seniors. “They set a great example. We were blessed by having a great group of seniors.”
All-Tournament
The starting pitchers for both teams in the seventh place game were recognized on the inaugural all-tournament team.
Grace Behrns was honored for Yankton, while Kira Mentele was chosen from O’Gorman.
Behrns pitched all 21 innings for the Gazelles, allowing nine earned runs and striking out 10 batters.
Also chosen for all-tournament in Class AA were Lincoln’s Madison Evans and Avery Dorman, Brookings’ Gracie Adamson and Kymber Byes, Jefferson’s Ashlen Johnson and Emma Buie, Brandon Valley’s Tenley Rude and Peyton Amdahl, Washington’s Tierny Schramm and Harrisburg’s Paxton Dekkers.
All-ESD Announced
Just before the state tournament, the All-Eastern South Dakota Conference Team was released.
Seniors Brooklyn Townsend and Elle Feser were named to the all-conference team. Junior Camryn Koletzky received honorable mention recognition.
Townsend batted .397 with seven doubles, one home run, 28 runs scored and 18 RBI during the regular season. Feser batted .460 with three home runs, three triples, 10 triples and 33 RBI. Koletzky batted .424 with one home run, two triples, four doubles, 22 runs scored and 13 RBI.
