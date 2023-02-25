Dakota Valley and Viborg-Hurley each claimed top seeds in their respective region tournaments, as the South Dakota Boys’ Basketball region pairings were announced late Friday night.
Dakota Valley (20-0), the defending Class A champion, is the top seed in Region 4A and will host Parker.
Viborg-Hurley (17-3) is the top seed in Region 4B and will host the winner of Monday’s matchup between Menno and Gayville-Volin.
In other regions involving area programs, Mount Vernon-Plankinton (15-5) is the top seed in Region 5A, while Gregory (14-6) is the top seed in Region 5B.
Play in regions begin next week, with each region scheduled to be completed on March 3. Teams that advance out of regions will play in the SoDak 16 on March 7.
NOTE: “Qualifier Round” winners advance to SoDak 16 on March 7.
No. 8 Parker (3-17) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Beresford (15-5) at No. 4 Tea Area (13-6), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Vermillion (9-11) at No. 2 Lennox (17-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Canton (9-10) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (14-5), 7 p.m.
Tea/Beresford winner vs. DV/Parker winner
EPJ/Canton winner vs. Lennox/Vermillion winner
No. 9 Bon Homme (6-14) at No. 8 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (6-14)
SCW/BH winner at No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (15-5)
No. 5 Kimball-White Lake (9-11) at No. 4 Parkston (11-9)
No. 7 Chamberlain (6-14) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (14-6)
No. 6 Wagner (8-12) at No. 3 Hanson (13-7)
Parkston/KWL winner vs. MVP/SCW/BH winner
Hanson/Wagner winner vs. PG/Chamberlain winner
No. 9 Gayville-Volin (3-17) vs. No. 8 Menno (3-17), 6 p.m.
Menno/GV winner at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (17-3), 6 p.m., Hurley
No. 5 Scotland (9-11) vs. No. 4 Centerville (10-9), 7:30 p.m., Hurley
No. 7 Freeman (5-15) vs. No. 2 Freeman Academy-Marion (12-8), 6 p.m., Freeman
No. 6 Alcester-Hudson (6-14) vs. No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (9-11), 7:30 p.m., Freeman
Centerville/Scotland winner vs. VH/Menno/GV winner
IW/AH winner vs. FAM/Freeman winner
No. 9 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (0-20) vs. No. 8 Avon (5-15)
Avon/ACDC winner vs. No. 1 Gregory (14-6)
No. 5 Colome (9-11) vs. No. 4 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (16-4)
No. 7 Burke (6-14) vs. No. 2 Wessington Springs (14-6)
No. 6 Corsica-Stickney (7-12) vs. No. 3 Marty (12-7)
