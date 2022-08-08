Bucks Fifth In Preseason Poll
The Yankton Bucks huddle on the field prior to a home match in the 2021 season. Yankton, the 2021 Class AA state champion, was picked fifth in the 2022 preseason poll by the South Dakota Soccer Coaches Association.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Defending Class AA boys’ soccer champions Yankton were ranked fourth in the South Dakota High School Preseason soccer coaches’ poll, announced Monday.

Aberdeen Central and Sioux Falls Jefferson shared the top spot in the Class AA boys’ rankings, followed by Rapid City Stevens, O’Gorman and the Bucks.

