Defending Class AA boys’ soccer champions Yankton were ranked fourth in the South Dakota High School Preseason soccer coaches’ poll, announced Monday.
Aberdeen Central and Sioux Falls Jefferson shared the top spot in the Class AA boys’ rankings, followed by Rapid City Stevens, O’Gorman and the Bucks.
Sioux Falls Lincoln claimed the top spot in the Class AA girls’ poll, followed by Aberdeen Central and Stevens. Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Roosevelt were tied for fourth.
The Yankton boys and girls open the 2022 season on Friday at Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Vermillion was fourth and Freeman Academy received votes in the Class A boys’ poll. Sioux Falls Christian held the top spot, followed by Tea Area and St. Thomas More.
Dakota Valley was fourth and Vermillion was fifth in the Class A girls’ rankings. West Central was first, followed by Tea Area and Sioux Falls Christian.
TOP 5: T1. Aberdeen Central; T1. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 3. Rapid City Stevens; 4. O'Gorman; 5. Yankton
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Washington, SF Lincoln, SF Roosevelt, Spearfish, RC Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Brandon Valley, Huron
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 2. Aberdeen Central; 3. Rapid City Stevens; T4. Harrisburg; T4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley, RC Central, O'Gorman, SF Jefferson, Spearfish, Mitchell, Watertown
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Tea Area; 3. St. Thomas More; 4. Vermillion; 5. Belle Fourche
RECEIVING VOTES: West Central, Freeman Academy, Hot Springs, James Valley Christian
TOP 5: 1. West Central; 2. Tea Area; 3. Sioux Falls Christian; 4. Dakota Valley; 5. Vermillion
RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More, Garretson, Groton Area
