VERMILLION - Four Coyotes score in USD 4-1 win over Oral Roberts Sunday afternoon at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex in Vermillion.
The Coyotes won their fourth straight home match and improve to 5-6-1 on the season. USD is sitting in a tie for fifth place in the Summit League standings with two weekends left in the season.
“We’ve been getting better every game and one of the things that was nice to see today was our efficiency in front of the goal,” USD head coach Michael Thomas said. “We had four different goal scorers today, and making sure that we’re turning those chances into tangible results.”
Alexis Mitchell got the scoring started early in the opening half. In the fourth minute, Mitchell scored off a corner kick for the Coyotes.
Oral Roberts answered nearly 20 minutes later, when Christa Van Loon was able to sneak a shot past USD goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad. USD wasted no time regaining the lead when Taylor Ravelo headed in a pass from Taylor Cotter less than a minute after the Golden Eagles tied things up.
“Oral Roberts came out with a lot of energy and really gave a fantastic effort today,” Thomas said. “I was really happy with how the team responded at halftime.”
Cotter assisted on a second goal when Maddison Sullivan extended USD’s lead to two in the 60th minute.The icing on the cake for USD came with 11 minutes to play when Cotter scored a goal of her own, set up by a Jordan Centineo pass, to give USD the 4-1 advantage.
The Coyotes now prepare for two matches with North Dakota State Thursday and Saturday. The Bison sit in fourth in the Summit League standings.
“North Dakota State’s a really good team,” Thomas said. “One of the things we have seen and learned is us wasting energy on the opposition doesn’t do us a lot of good. We are better off when we focus on ourselves because the best version of ourselves, is a pretty good version.”
USD and NDSU kickoff at 6 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.