SALEM — Canton beat out Winner, Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes and Redfield for top honors in the 19-team McCook Central-Montrose Invitational wrestling tournament, held Friday in Salem.
Canton scored 211 points, well ahead of Winner’s 175.5. KWLPG and Redfield each scored 161 points. For Canton, Ayson Rice (126), Andy Meyer (138), Luke Richardson (152) and Marshall Baldwin (220) won titles, with Meyer (12-0) remaining undefeated.
Kasen Konstanz (120) and Levi Nightingale (195) won titles for KWLPG, with each remaining undefeated on the season. Nightingale is 13-0, while Konstanz is 16-0.
Parker was seventh with 118 points, led by third place finishes from Dylan Buseman (113) and Charlie Patten (182).
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon finished 10th with 86 points, led by a runner-up finish by Isaac Crownover at 182 pounds. Crownover’s 6-4 loss to Redfield’s Corbin Schwartz (14-0) was his first setback of the season.
Also for BHSA, Britney Rueb and Peyton Hellman each won their girls’ divisions.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored 65 points on the day, led by a runner-up finish by Ben Swatek at 170 pounds. Swatek’s 5-2 loss to Philip Area’s Burk Blasius (8-0) was his first of the season.
Marion-Freeman finished with 38 points, led by a fourth place finish from Riley Tschetter at 132 pounds.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian was held scoreless on the day.
