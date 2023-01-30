WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot used three players in double figures to earn a 49-32 victory over Bloomfield in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Wynot, Nebraska.

Lauren Haberman and Amber Lawson each scored 14 points for Wynot. Allison Wieseler scored 12 points. Kenna Oligmueller grabbed seven rebounds and Kinslee Heimes added five steals in the victory.

