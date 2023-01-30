WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot used three players in double figures to earn a 49-32 victory over Bloomfield in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Lauren Haberman and Amber Lawson each scored 14 points for Wynot. Allison Wieseler scored 12 points. Kenna Oligmueller grabbed seven rebounds and Kinslee Heimes added five steals in the victory.
Wynot advances to a semifinal matchup with Wakefield on Wednesday. Wakefield downed Homer 57-54 in the other first-round game in Wynot.
BLOOMFIELD (6-11) 10 9 7 6 — 32
WYNOT (11-7) 18 11 13 7 — 49
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44, Plainview 40
PONCA, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge outlasted Plainview 44-40 in the opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Tali Erwin scored 16 points and Mallory Eriksen netted 14 points for LCC, which returns to Ponca to face the top-seeded Indians on Wednesday. Berniece McCorkindale added 10 points in the victory.
Teya Boyer led Plainview with 14 points. Abbie Kromarek netted 13 points. Keanu Johnson added nine points.
Plainview will host Winside in consolation action on Wednesday.
LAUREL-CON-COL (9-10) 9 8 12 15 — 44
PLAINVIEW (11-9) 10 8 11 11 — 40
Osmond-Randolph 42, Creighton 31
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Osmond-Randolph outscored Creighton 20-2 in the opening quarter and held on for a 42-31 victory over the Bulldogs in the Clark bracket opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball tournament, Monday in Hartington.
Erin Engel finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Osmond-Randolph. Cali Gutz scored 13 points. Sophie Gansebom added nine rebounds for the Hawks.
Osmond-Randolph advances to face Hartington-Newcastle on Wednesday in Wausa. Creighton will host Walthill on Wednesday.
CREIGHTON (2-16) 2 14 5 10 — 31
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (4-12) 20 8 12 2 — 42
BURKE — Andes Central-Dakota Christian used four players in double figures to outlast Burke 67-63 in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Josie Brouwer posted 17 points and eight rebounds, and Allison Muckey had 13 points and 11 rebounds for AC-DC (11-1). Nadia VanZuidan and Mahpiya Irving each scored 11 points. Isabella Brouwer had four assists and Halle Olson blocked seven shots in the victory.
Adisyn Indahl scored a game-high 23 points for Burke. Elly Witt had 11 points and five steals. Piper Hanson grabbed seven rebounds in the effort.
AC-DC takes on Wagner on Thursday. Burke hosts Corsica-Stickney today (Tuesday).
ANDES CENT.-DC (11-1) 19 16 21 11 — 67
BURKE (5-9) 13 17 14 19 — 63
Wagner 71, Irene-Wakonda 28
IRENE — Macy and Ashlyn Koupal combined for 47 points to lead Wagner past Irene-Wakonda 71-28 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Macy Koupal drained 8-of-12 from three-point range, finishing with 24 points, and had seven steals. Ashlyn Koupal posted 23 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Yost finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Shalayne Nagel had nine points, eight assists and six steals. Eve Zephier added six assists in the victory.
Emma Marshall led Irene-Wakonda with 12 points and three steals. Quinn McDonald added seven points.
Wagner hosts Hanson today (Tuesday). Irene-Wakonda hosts Howard today.
WAGNER (13-1) 22 21 14 14 — 71
IRENE-WAKONDA (5-10) 12 5 8 3 — 28
COLOME — Avon used three players in double figures, including a double-double from Lila Vanderlei, in a 61-36 victory over Colome in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Courtney Sees scored 21 points and had seven assists for Avon. McKenna Kocmich posted 14 points and four assists. Vanderlei recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds. Kaeli Wallinga added eight rebounds in the victory.
Toree Ringing Shield led Colome with 15 points. Maura Luedke posted 10 points and six assists.
Avon travels to Menno today (Tuesday). Colome hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Friday.
AVON (6-7) 16 14 18 13 — 61
COLOME (0-13) 9 11 3 13 — 36
