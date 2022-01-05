After a strong half Wednesday night, the Mount Marty University women’s basketball team fell to 22nd-ranked Concordia 83-58 inside Cimpl Arena.
Finding the positives in a loss isn’t always an easy thing for teams and coaches, but the Mount Marty Lancers found themselves in a much more competitive game against a ranked conference foe at the half.
“There are no moral victories but we got better tonight, and that’s what we want to do every day,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen said. “I thought we did a good job on the glass. We have to continue to work on taking care of the basketball.”
After trading baskets for a majority of the first quarter, Concordia was able to pull ahead by one 14-13 after one quarter. The Lancers trailed 33-5 after one quarter when the two schools played at Concordia Dec. 8. And while the second quarter didn’t go Mount Marty’s way, the Lancers and Schlimgen were still in a game with their 22nd ranked opponent at the half.
“I thought we came out with really good energy and we executed some game plan things really well,” Schlimgen said. “As the second quarter went on, their depth wore on us a little bit and it showed. They’re a top 25 team for a reason.”
In the final three minutes, the Bulldogs were able to stretch out a lead that was hovering around eight to 16. A three-quarters court pass to Alexsis Kemp for a basket with one second remaining brought the half to a close with Concordia leading 41-27.
The second half is where things started to slip away for the Lancers. The Bulldgos were starting to find open driving lanes and their press was forced the Lancers into turnovers, allowing Concordia to slowly grow their lead.
“The way they play, there’s going to be pressure and it’s can you play one-on-one,” Schlimgen said. “You have to be able to swing the ball. The more you can make defenses guard more passes and more sides of the floor, you’re going to find more open shots.”
The Lancers also started playing more conservative defensively as a handful of Lancers were in foul trouble with four fouls in the second half. The foul trouble gave Concordia more opportunities to move the ball.
Taysha Rushton tallied 27 points to lead Concordia. Kayla Luebbe added 13 points and Kendal Brigham 10.
Three Lancers reached double figures on the night. Carlie Wetzel, Macy Kempf and Aubrey Twedt tallied 10 points each. Eve Millar added eight points.
The Lancers are back in action at College of Saint Mary Saturday.
CONCORDIA (10-6, 7-3)
Bailey Conrad 0-2 0-0 0, Taysha Rushton 7-14 9-11 27, Lauren Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Heemstra 3-6 3-4 9, Rylee Pauli 1-1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Toomey 3-7 0-0 6, Taylor Farrell 3-8 0-0 8, Hanna Spearman 1-2 0-0 2, Chloe Schumacher 1-2 0-0 2, Kendal Brigham 3-6 3-4 10, Hailey Kleinschmit 0-1 2-2 2, Sadie Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Kayla Luebbe 6-8 1-2 13. TOTALS 29-60 18-23 83.
MOUNT MARTY (2-15, 1-9)
Carlie Wetzel 3-7 3-4 10, Callie Otkin 2-5 0-0 6, Eve Millar 2-7 4-6 8, Camryn Krogman 1-8 1-2 3, Macy Kempf 5-7 0-0 10, Alexsis Kemp 0-3 2-2 2, Aubrey Twedt 2-3 6-9 10, Kayla jacobson 2-3 0-0 5, Kiara Berndt 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Jarovski 2-6 0-0 4. TOTALS: 19-50 16-23 58.
CU 14 27 25 17 –83
MMU 13 14 10 21 –58
Three-Pointers: CU 7-23 (Rushton 4-6, Farrell 2-7, Brigham 1-3, Conrad 0-1, Baker 0-1, Hemmstra 0-1, Spearman 0-1, Luebbe 0-1, Toomey 0-2), MMU 4-18 (Otkin 2-5, Jacobson 1-2, Wetzel 1-4, Berndt 0-1, Krogman 0-2, Kemp 0-2, Jarovski 0-2). Rebounds: CU 27 (Pauli 6), MMU 27 (Twedt 6). Assists: CU 14 (Conrad 4), MMU 5 (Millar 3). Steals: CU 14 (Toomey 4), MMU 6 (Twedt 2). Blocked Shots: CU 2 (Pauli, Toomey), MMU 1 (Jacobson). Personal Fouls: CU 24, MMU 21. Turnovers: MMU 27, CU 13. Attendance: 159.
