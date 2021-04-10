BRANDON — Yankton’s Carson Haak won the shot put and a number of other Yankton athletes took home top-eight finishes at the Brandon Valley Invitational track and field meet, Saturday in Brandon.
Haak won the shot put with a toss of 49-4. Teammate Bodie Rutledge placed in both throws, finishing third in the shot put (46-10) and fifth in the discus (131-10).
One other area athlete took home a title on Saturday, as Wagner’s Jaden Peters beat out a Class AA field to win the boys’ pole vault. He cleared 14-7, winning by over a foot.
The Yankton boys had three different athletes take home at least two top-eight individual finishes.
Austin Gobel was sixth in the 100 (11.51) and long jump (19-11), seventh in the 200 (23.62) and helped the Bucks to fifth in the 800 relay (1:35.57). Cody Oswald placed in both hurdle races, finishing fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.17) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (44.86). Zach Fedde placed sixth in the 3200 (10:21.31), eighth in the 1600 (4:48.53) and helped the Bucks to sixth in the 3200 relay (8:56.02).
Also for the Bucks, Tucker Gilmore placed eighth in the triple jump (37-0 1/4). Braylen Bietz, Rugby Ryken and Gavin Fortner ran on the fifth place 1600 relay (3:41.83), as well as the fifth place 800 relay. Will Pavlish and Dylan Payer each ran on the fifth place medley relay (4:02.02), as well as the 3200 relay. Zach Hebda opened the 1600 relay, Gavin Swanson and Michael Mors opened the medley relay and Jacob Kirchner anchored the 3200 relay for Yankton.
The Yankton girls were led by runner-up finishes in both the 1600 (4:14.41) and 3200 (9:57.63) relays. Annika Gordon, Sydnee Serck and Shae Rumsey ran on both relays. Gordon was also third in the 400-meter dash (1:00.69), with Rumsey (1:01.85) fourth and Serck (1:02.74) sixth.
Yankton’s Thea Chance was seventh in the 1600 (5:46.55) and anchored Yankton’s fourth place medley relay (4:42.57). Madisyn Bietz was seventh in the 800 (2:33.77) and opened the 3200 relay. Cora Schurman was eighth in the 200 (28.40) and opened the Gazelles’ seventh place 800 relay (1:56.49).
Keira Christ was fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.68), with Tierney Faulk seventh (54.14). Ella Mulder was seventh in the discus (88-8).
Molly Savey and Brynn Kenney each ran on the Gazelles’ medley and 800 relays. Josie Jensen ran on Yankton’s 800 and 1600 relays. Claire Tereshinski ran on the medley for Yankton.
Yankton returns to Brandon on Tuesday for a triangular with the host Lynx and Mitchell.
Ivan Krumwiede Inv.
HOMER, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic boys and Ponca girls claimed top honors at the Ivan Krumwiede Invitational track and field meet, hosted by Homer on Friday.
The Ponca girls scored 149 points, beating out Oakland-Craig (137) and Lawton-Bronson (105). Cedar Catholic was fourth with 103.5 points.
The Ponca girls had two victories, Brooke Languis in the shot put (39-11) and Evy Krusemark in the 100 hurdles (17.99).
The Cedar Catholic girls tallied six wins, including three individual victories for Laney Kathol: 400 (1:01.85), 800 (2:30.51) and high jump (5-0). Also for the Trojan girls, Sophia Reifenrath won the 100 (14.34), Faith Christensen won the 200 (28.78) and the team won the 400 relay (54.40).
The Cedar Catholic boys won nine events on the way to 150 points, beating out Oakland-Craig (138.5) and Lawton-Bronson (106). Ponca was fourth with 95.5 points.
Carson Noecker swept the distance events for Cedar Catholic, winning the 800 (2:09.19), 1600 (4:38.34) and 3200 (9:29.27). Alex Kuehn won the 400 (54.28) and long jump (19-6). Carson Arens won the high jump (5-10), Blake Arens won the pole vault (10-6) and the Trojans won the 1600 (3:39.52) and 3200 (8:42.57) relays.
Ponca was led by Dalton Anderson’s victory in the 200 (25.00).
