MITCHELL — Mitchell earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in club high school baseball action on Monday.
In the opener, Parker Bollinger had two doubles and two RBI to lead Mitchell past Yankton 10-4.
Dylan Soulek had a triple and two RBI, and Jacob Schumacher had a double and two RBI for Mitchell. Joe VanOverschelde, Nick Lord, Carson Fahey and Jace Larson each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Teichroew had three of Yankton’s six hits. Jayden Lightner doubled. Jacob Larson and Tony McGlone each had a hit.
Ethan Price struck out three batters over four innings for the win. Teichroew took the loss.
Mitchell built leads of 3-0 and 5-2 on the way to an 8-4 victory over the Bucks in the nightcap.
Jake Helleloid doubled and singled, and Parker Bollinger and Mason Gaerets each had two hits for Mitchell. Lord and Jackson Ebert each tripled. Jonah Schmidt, Van Overschelde, Riley McGinnis and Fahey each had a hit in the victory.
Joe Gokie had three hits for Yankton. Teichroew and Cameron Zahrbock each had two hits. Samuel Kampshoff, Jace McCorkell, Kaden Luellman and Mac Ryken each had a hit for the Bucks.
Jace Larson pitched four innings of relief to pick up the win. Garrett Nelson took the loss.
Yankton is off until a home doubleheader against Huron on Saturday.
EPJ 8, Bon Homme 6
TYNDALL — Elk Point-Jefferson scored four runs in the top of the seventh to claim an 8-6 victory over Bon Homme in club high school baseball action on Monday in Tyndall.
Hunter Geary had three hits, and Noah Larson doubled and singled, driving in two, for EPJ, which trailed 6-4 after Bon Homme scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Skyler Swatek, Cade Fennel and Ty Trometer each had two hits, with Fennel driving in two runs. Tyler Goehring homered and Andrew Nearman added a hit in the victory.
Kaleb Kubal, Trent Herrboldt and Easton Mudder each had two hits for Bon Homme, with Mudder and Jacob Denton each driving in two runs. Logan Winckler, Landon Bares and Brady Bierema each had a hit in the effort.
Skyler Swatek went the distance in the win, striking out eight. Kubal took the loss in relief of Carter Uecker, who struck out five in his five innings of work.
EPJ, 2-0, travels to Canton on Friday. Bon Homme, 1-1, travels to Vermillion on Thursday.
Vermillion 13, Tri-Valley 3
VERMILLION — Vermillion scored two or more runs in each inning on the way to a 13-3 rout of Tri-Valley in club high school baseball action on Monday at Prentis Park.
Jack Kratz went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI for Vermillion. Connor Saunders and Nick Roob each had two hits. Reece Proefrock doubled, driving in two. Willis Robertson and Ben Burbach each had a hit in the victory.
Riley Carlson tripled for Tri-Valley. Riley Haynes, Logan Colwill and Tyler Groenwold each had a hit for the Mustangs.
Jake Jensen pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win. Beau Keith took the loss.
Vermillion, 2-1, hosts Bon Homme on Thursday.
Dakota Valley 8, Dells 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley used a pair of big innings to counter an early deficit on the way to an 8-1 victory over Dell Rapids/DR St. Mary in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Randy Rosenquist doubled and singled, driving in three, for Dakota Valley. Paul Bruns also had two hits. Isaac Bruns and Jaxon Hennies each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Ruesink had the lone Dells hit.
Jake Pruchniak pitched six innings, striking out 14, for the win. Brayden Pankonen took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 4-0, travels to Parkston-Ethan-Tripp on Friday.
Beresford 11, Baltic 1
BALTIC — Beresford used an eight-run second inning to surge to an 11-1 victory over Baltic in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Blake Schroedermeier and Kaleb Bickett each had two hits for Beresford. Alex Winquist doubled. Jake Goblirsch, Max Orr and Cody Klungseth each had a hit in the victory.
Caleb Kittelson and Riley Schultz each had a hit for Baltic.
Tate Vanotterlou picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest. Riley Dobbins took the loss.
Beresford, 1-0, travels to Scotland to face Scotland-Menno on Wednesday.
PGDCWLCS 12, Winner-Colome 5
WINNER — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica-Stickney Honkers scored eight runs in the seventh inning to ice a 12-5 victory over Winner-Colome in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Caden Foxley went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for the Honkers. Jackson Olsen and Nate Whalen each doubled. Jaylen Kemp, Grayson Hanson, Myles Kott, Aiden Bultje and Jackson Neuman each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Cole went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Winner-Colome. Zach Bohnet also had two hits. Aaron Gilchrist and Owen Duffy each doubled. Evan Farmer added a hit for the Royals.
Kott struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of work for the win. Bultje struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Cole took the loss.
The Honkers, 1-0, travel to Chamberlain to face Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman on Thursday.
Saturday
EPJ 4, PET 3
PARKSTON — Elk Point-Jefferson broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the eighth, claiming a 4-3 victory over Parkston-Ethan-Tripp in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Tyler Goehring went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead EPJ. Andrew Nearman went 3-for-4 with a double. Skyler Swatek and Cade Fennel each had a hit, with Fennel driving in two runs, in the victory.
Issak Bialas doubled and singled for PET. Logan Heidinger doubled. Kade Bialas, Brayden Jervik and T.J. Schmidt each had a hit in the effort.
Goehring pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out six, for the win. Ben Swatek struck out eight in his 4 2/3 innings of work for EPJ. Landon Sudbeck took the loss, striking out nine in his five innings of relief.
PET hosts Hanson-Aurora on Wednesday.
Canton 7, Scotland-Menno 2
CANTON — Canton took control after an early deficit, claiming a 7-2 victory over Scotland-Menno in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Dawson Bietz had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Jacob Schott, Josh Heckenlaible and Kadeyn Ulmer each had a hit for the Trappers.
Bietz took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work. Schott struck out two in an inning of shutout relief.
Scotland-Menno, 0-1, hosts Beresford on Wednesday in Scotland.
