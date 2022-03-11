ELKHART, Ind. – South Dakota swimming snagged three top 25 finishes on Friday’s day two of the National Invitational Championships presented by the Collegiate Swimming Coaches Association of America inside Beacon Health Aquatic Center.
The men’s foursome of Mack Sathre, Zachary Kopp, Jacob Won and Griffin Wolner placed 13th in the 800 free relay in 6:46.23.
The Coyote men’s quartet of Adam Fisher, Parker Sonnabend, Grant Wolner and Kopp clocked 1:30.74 to finish 15th in the 200 medley relay.
The women’s quartet of Sara Mayer, Shannon Banark, Emily Kahn and Christina Spomer finished 22nd in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.21.
Jack Berdahl, a freshman, posted a personal best 55.53 in the 100 breaststroke to place 24th and narrowly miss the finals. Grant Wolner swam 56.06, Sathre 56.22 and Sonnabend 56.67 in the 100 breast prelims. Sathre’s personal best moved him into ninth on the school’s all-time charts.
Fisher, who clocked 50.45 and Aidan Gantenbein, who finished in 51.68, competed in the 100 backstroke prelims.
Saturday’s final day of competition begins with prelims at 8:30 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m.
