Two weeks of practice are now in the books for the Mount Marty University football team.
The assessment after Thursday afternoon’s third practice of the week — and sixth overall — from head coach Mike Woodley was that he’s been pleased so far with his players and how they’ve handled everything thrown at them.
Offensively, for example, the Lancers have progressed introduced more concepts, including, he said, a handful of run plays (with some variations) and have increased the passing game.
“We’re just crawling right now, but eventually we’ll start walking,” Woodley said.
Mount Marty will hold 30 practices this fall at its practice facility at Westside Park.
Here are a few other notes and observations from the second week of practice.
• Mount Marty spent week two with between 35-40 players at practice each day
• Freshman Cyrus Fitivale, a 6-foot, 260-pound fullback from Hesperia, California, has provided the offense with a big body at the position. Said Woodley, “He is so talented. He’s got great footwork and a great attitude, and we’ll continue getting him in shape.
• Woodley also raved Thursday about sophomore offensive lineman Kiko Nunez, a Texas native who transferred from the Air Force Academy. He signed as a football and baseball recruit for Mount Marty. Said Woodley, “He’s an awesome kid, and just wait until you see him swing a bat.”
• In the handful of times I saw him in action during run play drills on Thursday, freshman running back Ka’Ua Nishigaya (from Hawaii) showcased an ability to evade defenders and break through holes.
• Although the Lancers doesn’t boast much depth on the defensive line, they have seen a boast with the move of Sal Chavez (who began his career at West Point and transferred to Pasadena City College) to the line. “He’s an amazing guy,” Woodley said.
• Of the 42 players on the roster this fall, there are 32 freshmen, two redshirt freshmen (Yankton natives Justin Cap and Rex Ryken), five juniors and three sophomores.
The Press & Dakotan will provide continued coverage of Mount Marty fall practices in print and online at www.yankton.net.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.