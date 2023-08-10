MITCHELL – Tabor used a seventh inning rally to get an 8-6 win over the Lake Norden Lakers Thursday evening in the quarterfinal round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Field in Mitchell.

It was a slow start for both teams, with no runs being recorded for the first four completed innings. Lake Norden was able to strike first getting their first run on the board after a fielder’s choice. However, the game had to come to halt with two runners on base for the Lakers for the 13-minutes thanks to a rain delay.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.