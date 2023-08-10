MITCHELL – Tabor used a seventh inning rally to get an 8-6 win over the Lake Norden Lakers Thursday evening in the quarterfinal round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Field in Mitchell.
It was a slow start for both teams, with no runs being recorded for the first four completed innings. Lake Norden was able to strike first getting their first run on the board after a fielder’s choice. However, the game had to come to halt with two runners on base for the Lakers for the 13-minutes thanks to a rain delay.
“It can be difficult to come back on the field after a slight delay, especially when there is two runners on the base path,” said Tabor’s manager, Chris Sutera.
The Lakers scored those two runners when the delay finished with a Josh Cleveland double. The team was able to extend their lead to 4-0 in the seventh from a Mitchell Noem double.
The bats were able to start connecting for Tabor in the bottom half of the seven, with the team stringing together eight runs to take an 8-4 lead. It took six hits, three walks (one being intentional), and a sacrifice fly to make it happen for the Bluebirds.
“The guys had a huge seventh inning. They were able to finally string together hits and draw walks after,” Sutera said. “That’s all I can ask for, especially when dealing with a pitcher who can control the zone as well as he [Nicolai Arbach] did.”
Chase Kortan started out as the starting pitcher for Tabor, and was moved to centerfield mid-way through the seventh inning when Bryce Scienszinski came in to the game. Scienzinski was able to pick up the win for the team after going one and two-thirds inning. Kortan came back to the mound in the top of the ninth with two runners on base with zero outs to get the save.
“That was a rollercoaster if I have ever been on one,” Kortan said.
Tabor got two outs and then intentionally walked the next batter, making the bases loaded with an 8-6 score.
“I knew I just had to keep doing what I did for the first two outs,” Kortan said. “I have a solid and strong defense behind me, which allows me to do it.”
The game came to an end when Jalen Wieseler made a reaching line out to get the final out.
“Jalen had a fantastic read and play to bring the game to an end,” Sutera said. “We had a lot of guys make great plays, which is what we need if we want to keep advancing.”
Lake Norden’s season comes to an end with a final record of 17-5.
Tabor’s record improves to 11-8 advances to the semifinals and will face either Lesterville or Winner-Colome on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“We are in good hands heading into Saturday, so we just have to stay focused and continue to keep the bats moving,” Kortan said.
“We just have to stay hungry, and hopefully we can keep on advancing,” he said.
