ABERDEEN — Brady Huff and Lleyton Kleffman each scored twice as Aberdeen downed Yankton 8-1 in boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Devon Fischbach, Quincy Madsen, Austin Dabney and Micak Kranzler each had a goal in the victory.
Jack Pedersen scored for Yankton.
Colton Townsend stopped 15 shots in goal for Aberdeen. Keenan Wagner made 25 saves for Yankton.
Yankton is off until hosting Brookings on Jan. 27.
Aberdeen 4, Yankton 2
ABERDEEN — The Aberdeen Cougars outlasted Yankton 4-2 in boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Brady Huff, Devon Fischbach, Micah Kranzler and Aiden Posthumus each scored for Aberdeen.
Donnyraee Marshall posted a goal and an assist, and Alex Nockels scored for Yankton. Jack Pedersen, Luke Abbott and Dawson Vellek each had an assist.
Sam Casper made 15 saves for Aberdeen. Keenan Wagner stopped 26 shots for Yankton.
Junior Varsity
Yankton 4, Aberdeen 1
ABERDEEN — Yankton earned a weekend split with Aberdeen, beating the Cougars 4-1 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Kaden Hunhoff, Hunter Haas, Kylen O’Connor and Jace Sedlacek each scored for Yankton. Tanner Ondell, Anders Van Olson and Ryker Larsen each had an assist.
Thomas Stickelmyer scored for Aberdeen.
Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 34 of 35 shots in goal for Yankton. Tyler Schmit had 16 saves and Ben Bradley had 13 saves for Aberdeen.
Yankton is off until hosting Brookings on Jan. 27.
Aberdeen 3, Yankton 2
ABERDEEN — Aberdeen held off Yankton 3-2 in JV boys’ hockey on Saturday.
Jarrett Erdmann, Drake Witte and Jack Podoll each scored for Aberdeen.
Hunter Haas and Kylen O’Connor scored for Yankton. Jack Pedersen and Regan Wenisch each had an assist.
Tyler Schmidt stopped 28 saves in goal for Aberdeen. Garrett Haas made 24 saves for Yankton.
Bantam ‘A’
Yankton 7, Aberdeen 1
ABERDEEN — The Yankton Miracle ran their win streak to five games with a 7-1 victory over Aberdeen in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday.
Cooper Larsen had three goals and an assist for Yankton. Tucker Renken scored twice and added an assist. Elijah Larson posted a goal and an assist. Kade Schramm also scored. Rylan Murphy had two assists, and Brayden Byrkeland and Grady Van Cleave each posted an assist in the victory.
Trayke Roehrich scored for Aberdeen.
Luke Moeller made 18 saves in goal for Yankton. Braydn Small stopped 12 shots for Aberdeen.
Yankton, 11-1, is off until a home contest against Sioux Falls on Jan. 28. It is a rematch of the Miracle’s lone loss, a 4-3 decision on Dec. 31.
Yankton 6, Aberdeen 3
ABERDEEN — Tucker Renken scored four goals to lead Yankton past Aberdeen on Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Kade Schramm and Rylen Murphy each had a goal for Yankton. Cooper Larsen had three assists, and Easton Anderson added an assist in the victory.
Trayke Rohrich, Derek Holland and Briggs Medill each scored for Aberdeen.
Luke Moeller made 17 saves in goal for Yankton. Braydn Small stopped 29 shots for Aberdeen.
Bantam ‘B’
Aberdeen 6, Yankton 2
ABERDEEN — Aberdeen scored the final four goals of the game to claim a 6-2 victory over Yankton in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday.
Grayson Rehder scored a hat trick (three goals) for Aberdeen. Dawson Erdmann, Ridgly Wasem and Jace Byram each scored in the victory.
Lucas Feimer and Brett Walker each scored for Yankton. Hailey Bottolfson posted an assist for the Miracle.
Andrew Weisenburger made 27 saves in goal for Aberdeen. Ryan Turner made 31 saves for Yankton.
Yankton is off until a Jan. 28 home contest against Sioux Falls I.
Yankton 4, Aberdeen 0
ABERDEEN — Yankton’s Ryan Turner turned away all 25 shots he faced as the Miracle blanked Aberdeen 4-0 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Colton Hopkins posted two goals and an assist for Yankton. Dylan Steil and Lucas Feimer each scored. Luis Lira added an assist in the victory.
Andrew Weisenburger made 17 saves for Aberdeen.
