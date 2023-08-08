BASEBALL
S.D. STATE CLASS B Am. TOURN.
BASEBALL
S.D. STATE CLASS B Am. TOURN.
Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 6
Lake Norden 2, Lennox Only One 0
Tabor 2, Dell Rapids Mudcats 0, 10 innings
Monday, Aug. 7
Winner-Colome 3, Mount Vernon 0
Lesterville 14, Menno 1, 7 innings
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Canova 8, Clark 4
Larchwood 13, Crofton 0, 7 innings
Wednesday, Aug. 9
GAME 23: Dimock-Emery vs. Kimball-White Lake, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Madison vs. Dell Rapids PBR, 7:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 10
GAME 25: Lake Norden vs. Tabor, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 26: Winner-Colome vs. Lesterville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
GAME 30: Larchwood vs. Canova, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Aug. 12
GAME 34: Game 26 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 35: Game 30 winner vs. Game 31 winner, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, Aug. 13
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS A Am. TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 Yankton, Aug. 11-13 Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 11
GAME 27: Brookings Cubs vs. Yankton Tappers, 1 p.m., Drake Field
GAME 28: Sioux Falls Brewers vs. Renner Monarchs, 1 p.m.
GAME 29: Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels vs. Aberdeen Circus, 3 p.m., Drake Field
Friday, Aug. 11
GAME 27: Game 8A loser vs. Game 3A winner, 1 p.m., Drake Field
GAME 28: Game 4A winner vs. Game 8A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 29: Game 4A loser vs. Game 7A winner, 3 p.m., Drake Field
Saturday, Aug. 12
GAME 32: Game 27 winner vs. Game 29 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 33: Game 32 winner vs. Game 28 loser, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 33 winner vs. Game 28 winner, noon
