Dakota Valley ranked second in the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll, announced Monday.
Defending champion Sioux Falls Christian claimed all 12 first place votes in Class A, followed by the Panthers, Winner, Madison and Rapid City Christian. Parker received votes in the poll.
Defending champion O’Gorman drew all 12 first place votes in Class AA. The top five stayed in the Sioux Falls metro, with Washington, Roosevelt, Harrisburg and Brandon Valley rounding out the first five.
Defending champion Northwestern received 11 of 12 first place votes to claim the top spot in Class B. Warner, which received the other top pick, was second, followed by Chester Area, Bridgewater-Emery and Burke.
Yankton opens against O’Gorman on Tuesday, then travels to Dakota Valley on Thursday.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll for the 2021 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, total points and final 2020 ranking. Final 2020 poll was taken at the end of the regular season.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 47 2
3. S.F. Roosevelt 31 RV
4. Harrisburg 20 NR
5. Brandon Valley 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Stevens 3; Huron 2; Watertown 2; S.F. Lincoln 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 47 3
3. Winner 31 5
4. Madison 16 2
5. R.C. Christian 13 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Parker 11; Hill City 1; Hamlin 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (11) 59 1
2. Warner (1) 49 2
3. Chester Area 36 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 20 4
5. Burke 8 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Faulkton Area 2; Aberdeen Roncalli 2; Arlington 1; Kimball-White Lake 1; Philip 1; Colman-Egan 1
