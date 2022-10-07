Yankton Bucks wide receiver and defensive back Cody Oswald announced his commitment to Augustana University to play football via Twitter on Sept. 27.
Augustana felt like home to Oswald, as he believes in Coach Jerry Olszewski’s pillars of faith, family, and football.
“When you go places, you get a feel (for how things are run there),” Oswald said. “The way (Augustana) runs it, basing it around faith, family, and football, it's the perfect fit for me.
“It's taken a lot of prayer, talking to my parents about it, and finding what felt like home for me. Augustana is a great place and I'm happy I decided to go there.”
Oswald is excited for the chance to compete at the Division II level.
“I was looking for somewhere that I could go play, be successful, and be around a good atmosphere and a great program,” he said.
At Augustana’s junior day, Oswald met Vikings coaches and was able to build a repertoire with them throughout the recruiting process.
“The process progressed through that (as well as) talking to position coaches,” he said. “(The process) has been a really great experience. Being wanted is always a great thing.”
Having the recruiting process completed has afforded Oswald the opportunity to focus on his senior season with the Bucks. He is looking forward to continuing the high school football experience throughout the rest of the season.
“(The process finishing) has been a huge weight off my shoulders,” Oswald said. “I've got a place that I'm going after high school, but it's been a great like relief to where now, I can just be a high schooler and represent my town for a couple more weeks and make them proud. It's been awesome.”
Oswald had a good showing in Yankton’s 38-27 victory over Brookings as he had seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. He faced his own adversity in that game, as he had a fumble before halftime. Still, he bounced back and make plays in the second half.
“Cody had a fumble when we (had a chance) to score right before half,” Muth said. “Cody was down and for good reason. But for him to come back (and make a play on) that third-down-and-long pass play that he had was big. Then the (play he made on the) third down on right before the field goal was big.”
This week against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders, Oswald is looking forward to the challenge of playing an AAA school.
“We see it as our next opportunity,” Oswald said. “We're going to throw everything at them that we have and they're going to throw everything that they have at us. I'm just excited to see what happens and the outcome of that game.
“Seeing how we stack up with everyone else that's not in our conference is really exciting,” he said. “Playing at Howard Wood Field will be a really cool experience.”
Oswald and the Bucks will have a chance to get their fifth win of the season Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Sioux Falls.
