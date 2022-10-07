Cody Oswald
Yankton WR/DB Cody Oswald committed to Augustana University to play football starting next fall. Oswald had seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in Yankton's 38-27 victory over Brookings on Sept. 30.

Yankton Bucks wide receiver and defensive back Cody Oswald announced his commitment to Augustana University to play football via Twitter on Sept. 27.

Augustana felt like home to Oswald, as he believes in Coach Jerry Olszewski’s pillars of faith, family, and football.

