OMAHA, Neb. —Mount Marty placed second at the Matthew Goette Fall Classic women’s golf tournament, held Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Northwestern won the event with a team score of 318, followed by the Lancers (330) and host College of Saint Mary (336).
Northwestern’s Martha Stein shot a 76 to earn medalist honors, one stroke better than Mount Marty’s Tanna Lehfeldt.
Also for the Lancers, Kelsey Heath shot 80, Courtney Heath shot 86, Caitlyn Simpson shot 87 and Tatum Jensen shot 90.
Mount Marty heads to Lincoln for the Nebraska Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.
