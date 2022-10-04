BRANDON — Yankton finished sixth in dance and 18th in cheer at the Brandon Valley Invitational competitive cheer and dance event, Tuesday at Brandon Valley High School.

Brandon Valley won the dance title, 292.5 to 283.5 over Dakota Valley. Washington (281.5) was third, followed by O’Gorman (279.75), Harrisburg (277.75) and Yankton (274.5).

