BRANDON — Yankton finished sixth in dance and 18th in cheer at the Brandon Valley Invitational competitive cheer and dance event, Tuesday at Brandon Valley High School.
Brandon Valley won the dance title, 292.5 to 283.5 over Dakota Valley. Washington (281.5) was third, followed by O’Gorman (279.75), Harrisburg (277.75) and Yankton (274.5).
Brandon Valley posted the top score in Jazz (290) and Pom (295), with Harrisburg (282.5) posting the top Hip Hop score. Dakota Valley was second in Pom (284.5) and third in Jazz (283). Yankton was fourth in both Jazz (275) and Pom (274.5).
Beresford (270.75) was seventh. Platte-Geddes (244) was 13th in the 18-team event. Beresford was fourth in Hip Hop (269.5) and fifth in Pom (272). Platte-Geddes scored 240 in Jazz and 248.5 in Pom.
Sioux Falls Jefferson won the cheer title with a 279, beating out O’Gorman (268) and Harrisburg (260.5). Platte-Geddes (176) was 14th, Dakota Valley (175.5) was 15th and Yankton (166.5) was 18th.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Brandon Valley 292.5; 2, Dakota Valley 283.5; 3, S.F. Washington 281.5; 4, O’Gorman 279.75; 5, Harrisburg 277.75; 6, Yankton 274.5; 7, Beresford 270.75; 8, S.F. Jefferson 263.25; 9, S.F. Roosevelt 260.75; 10, S.F. Lincoln 260.25; 11, Tea Area 249; 12, Pierre 245.75; 13, Platte-Geddes 244; 14, Mitchell 234.75; 15, Watertown 234.5; 16, Huron 231.5; 17, Brookings 228.5; 18, Lakota Tech 197.5
HIP HOP: 1, Harrisburg 282.5; 2, O’Gorman 279.5; 3, Washington 279.5; 4, Beresford 269.5; 5, Jefferson 262.5; 6, Roosevelt 261; 7, Lincoln 251; 8, Mitchell 245; 9, Tea Area 243.5; 10, Watertown 236.5; 11, Pierre 230; 12, Huron 228.5; 13, Brookings 218.5; 14, Lakota Tech 197.5
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 290; 2, Washington 284; 3, Dakota Valley 283; 4, Yankton 275; 5, Harrisburg 273; 6, Lincoln 270; 7, Platte-Geddes 240; 8, Huron 235; 9, Mitchell 225; 10, Lakota Tech 198
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 295; 2, Dakota Valley 284.5; 3, O’Gorman 280; 4, Yankton 274.5; 5, Beresford 272; 6, Jefferson 264; 7, Pierre 261.5; 8, Roosevelt 260.5; 9, Tea Area 254.5; 10, Platte-Geddes 248.5; 11, Brookings 238.5; 12, Watertown 232.5
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, S.F. Jefferson 279; 2, O’Gorman 268; 3, Harrisburg 260.5; 4, Brookings 258.5; 5, Sioux Valley 255; 6, S.F. Roosevelt 245.5; 7, Watertown 244.5; 8, Brandon Valley 227.5; 9, S.F. Washington 214.5; 10, Mitchell 211.5; 11, Pierre 205.5; T12, Huron 186; T12, S.F. Lincoln 186; 14, Platte-Geddes 176; 15, Dakota Valley 175.5; 16, Tea Area 174; 17, Dell Rapids 173; 18, Yankton 166.5
