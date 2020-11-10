A season ago, the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers and Hamlin Chargers each saw their seasons end against high-powered offenses in the Class 9AA football quarterfinals.
Each team got to avenge those setbacks in this year’s semifinals, and will play for the South Dakota State Championship on Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Both teams enter the final with an 11-0 record, capped by a semifinal victory against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs in the 2019 quarterfinals. Platte-Geddes went to top-seeded Viborg-Hurley and claimed a 28-22 victory, while second-seeded Hamlin shut down Lemmon-McIntosh 28-6.
“It’s pretty cool, almost unreal,” said Hamlin senior running back Jackson Noem. “We know we’re going to be in awe by the stadium. It will be pretty exciting.”
The 2020 finals matchup marks the first time the consolidated Platte-Geddes school has advanced to the finals. Platte won Class 11B titles in 1986 and 1992, while Geddes won the second-ever Class 9B title, in 1982.
“You go down main street, and there are signs all over,” said Platte-Geddes senior Kelby Vanderwerff. “The community has really come together. Everyone’s excited for Thursday.”
Hamlin is in its first final since winning the Class 9AA title in 2014. The Chargers have made nine finals appearances, including a loss to Platte in 1992.
Platte-Geddes head coach Bruce Hanson credits experience and maturity — both with the players and with him — in making that final step.
“Last year they were sophomores and juniors,” said Hanson, in his second year at the helm. “Last year we struggled a little putting in our system, but we brought back a lot of kids this year.”
The Black Panthers boast a “very balanced” offense, led on the ground by Jackson Neuman (1,065 yards, 11 TD) and Grayson Hanson (700 yards, 12 TD). Myles Kott (321 yards, 5 TD), Chase Varilek (228 yards, 5 TD) and Vanderwerff (52 yards, 4 TD) have also found the endzone on a regular basis.
Vanderwerff anchors the Platte-Geddes passing attack, throwing for 1,250 yards and 16 scores. Grayson Hanson has also been an effective passer, going 10-for-17 for 125 yards and four scores.
Tight end Caden Foxley (21-312, 6 TD), receiver Nate Whalen (14-372, 4 TD) and Grayson Hanson (10-175, 3 TD) have been effective targets in the passing game.
“Jackson is an explosive back,” Coach Hanson said. “Grayson is versatile. Kelby is a good passer. Foxley at tight end, we think he’s the best in the state.”
The Black Panthers’ size and speed will be a challenge, said Hamlin head coach Jeff Sheehan.
“They’re a lot like us. They have a lot of talent, and they play physical,” he said. “Their quarterback is 6-4, 6-5, and their tight end is 6-5, 6-6. That will be a matchup that’s tough.”
The Charger defense has been a balanced effort, with seven players recording between 42 and 55 stops.
“We have a lot of guys that get to the ball. We don’t try to funnel them to one spot,” Sheehan said. “Everyone on the team has the ability to make plays.”
Seniors Jake Sprang (55 tackles, 6.5 TFL), Cameron Thue (52 tackles, 13 TFL) and Ryan MacDonell (51 tackles) have led the Chargers in stops. Noem (46 tackles), Michael Stevenson (44 tackles, 16.5 TFL), Jasper Meier (43 tackles) and Carter Trowbridge (42 tackles) have also been effective.
“Before every game, Coach tells us ‘nine men to the ball, never give up on the play,’ stuff like that” Thue said. “And to have fun.”
Noem has been a powerful weapon for the Hamlin offense, recording 2,062 yards and 30 scores on the ground. The senior running back also has seven catches for 113 yards and two scores.
“They challenge you to stop him,” Coach Hanson said of Noem. “We have to be really good on first down.”
Noem credits the Chargers’ talented line for his ability to run free.
“They keep the offense rolling, keep the running lanes open,” he said. “Our line and lead blocker have been the best in the state.”
Thue has helped pave the way for Noem from his full back spot, and has also recorded 646 yards and eight scores. Xander Sheehan has handled duties behind center, passing for 890 yards and 14 scores. MacDonell (19-477, 6 TD) and Joel Opdahl (5-109, 4 TD) have been primary targets.
“Hamlin has a good running offense,” Vanderwerff said. “If we work as a unit, everyone does their jobs, we should be in good shape.”
The Black Panther defense has been anchored by Grayson Hanson, who has recorded 116 tackles (14 for loss) and four interceptions, and Kott, who has 97 tackles.
“Those two lead us on defense,” Coach Hanson said. “They get everyone set up, make the calls for us.”
Foxley (78 tackles, 18 TFL, 5 sacks), Vanderwerff (30 tackles, 4 TFL) and Jackson Olsen (29 tackles, 6 TFL) have been solid up front. Whalen (18 tackles, 5 INT, 2 FR) and Neuman (55 tackles, 4 INT, 3 FR) have been ball hawks for the squad.
The Black Panthers have forced 36 turnovers on the season, and taking the ball away is something they will need to do in order to give themselves a chance to win on Thursday, Coach Hanson said.
“We need to do what we’ve done all year. We’re plus 28 in turnover margin,” he said. “If our defensive line can get penetration, we’ve got a pretty good shot.”
The Black Panthers and Chargers will face off in the first game of the finals, an 11 a.m. start at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The game will be broadcast on South Dakota Public Television.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.