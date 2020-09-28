STORM LAKE, Iowa — Sara Skorheim shot a 98 to lead Mount Marty at the Buena Vista Fall Invitational women’s golf tournament, held Saturday at Lake Creek Country Club in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Also for MMU, which did not field a full team for the event, Emily Popkes shot 99 and Katie Roth carded a 109.
Wartburg won the team title with a 330, 13 strokes ahead of Concordia. Wartburg’s Ashley DeLong and Concordia’s Kendra Placke each shot 77 for top honors.
MMU now prepares for the opening two rounds of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships, Oct. 5-6 at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
