NORTH SIOUX CITY — Class A top-ranked Dakota Valley put four players in double figures, including three with over 20 points, in a 92-51 rout of West Sioux, Iowa, in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Isaac Bruns led Dakota Valley with 30 points and eight rebounds. Paul Bruns scored 22 points and had eight rebounds. Alex Zephier netted 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting. Jaxon Wingert scored 10 points. Randy Rosenquist posted seven assists and Chayce Montange added six assists in the victory.
Mason Coppock led West Sioux with 14 points. Blake Van Ballegooyen added 11 points.
Dakota Valley, 8-0, hosts Tri-Valley on Friday. West Sioux, 7-5, travels to Gehlen Catholic today (Tuesday).
DAKOTA VALLEY (8-0) 25 25 24 18 — 92
WEST SIOUX (7-5) 12 17 7 15 — 51
Platte-Geddes 66, Gregory 35
GREGORY — Class B second-ranked Platte-Geddes pulled away after the opening quarter on the way to a 66-35 rout of Gregory in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Kelby VanDerWerff scored a game-high 21 points for Platte-Geddes. Caden Foxley finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
For Gregory, Daniel Mitchell led the way with 12 points and seven rebounds. Cruz Klundt added nine points.
Platte-Geddes (7-0) hosts Lennox on Friday. Gregory travels to Kimball-White Lake on Thursday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (7-0) 23 16 16 11 — 66
GREGORY (4-6) 17 3 6 9 — 35
Winner 59, Lower Brule 53
WINNER — Winner outlasted Lower Brule 59-53 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Brady Fritz scored 27 points, and Blake Volmer finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Winner. Slade Cournoyer just missed a double double, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the victory.
Key Thigh led Lower Brule with 32 points and 13 rebounds.
Winner, 9-1, ends a five-game homestand against Parkston tonight (Tuesday). Lower Brule, 5-5, continues a run of seven straight games away from home with a trip to Nebraska this weekend, facing Omaha Nation on Friday and Winnebago on Saturday.
LOWER BRULE (5-5) 15 13 11 14 — 53
WINNER (9-1) 10 21 15 13 — 59
