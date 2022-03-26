VERMILLION – Facing the perennial Summit League softball powerhouse in North Dakota State, the South Dakota Coyotes were able to split a doubleheader between the two schools Saturday afternoon at Nygaard Field in Vermillion.
The Coyotes walked-off game one 5-4 and fell in game two 7-1.
“They came out and they battled,” USD head coach Robert Wagner said. “They played well in the first game and had seven innings of fight. In game two, they didn’t come out to play.”
Clara Edwards gave up two runs in the first inning and two runs in the third of game one to allow NDSU to build a 4-2 lead. Bison first baseman Cameryn Maykut hit a two-run home run to get things started. The Coyotes scored one in the bottom of the first and one in the bottom of the second to tie the game at two before the two run top of the third put NDSU back in front.
From there, NDSU starter Paige Vargas settled in, not allowing the Coyotes to get much offense going. Edwards also settled in to not allow a run for the remainder of the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, USD loaded the bases with one out, bringing up Courtney Wilson, the Coyote centerfielder. Wilson hit a single to right field that brought in two runners and tied the game at 4.
NDSU intentionally walked Aleesia Sainz to reload the bases and create a force out at home plate. Vargas got the hit she wanted, a ground ball to second base, but on the throw to home, NDSU catcher Avery Wysong was unable to handle the toss and Tatum Villotta scored the winning run.
“It was a weird game,” Wagner said. “We hit three or four ground balls in the last inning that had eyes and we just found a way to score, but it wasn’t like we came out and hit three or four home runs.”
Coming in excited from the walk-off win, the Coyotes were in for a surprise in game two. NDSU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and the Coyotes couldn’t recover to fall 7-1. NDSU’s Lainey Lyle had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning.
Kynlee Marquez got the start in game two for the Coyotes, giving up six runs, five earned, over three innings. Holly Fletcher pitched the final four innings for USD in the loss, giving up one run on three hits.
Wilson led the Coyotes at the plate Saturday, recording three hits and driving in two runs in two games. Lauren Eamiguel added a pair of hits and drove in the lone run of the second game.
Maykut went 6-for-7 over the pair of games, including a home run and drove in four runs. Wysong tallied three hits and drove in a run. Molly Gates had two hits and two RBI in game two.
The Coyotes and Bison will face-off again Sunday, with a first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
“We have to play good defense, we have to pitch well, and we have to have some timely hitting,” Wagner said. “If we can do that, I think we have a good shot.”
