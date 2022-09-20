The Yankton Gazelles played a back-and-forth game against the Pierre Governors here at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday, but Pierre’s Ryann Barry supplied the goal that was the difference in Pierre’s 1-0 victory.
Pierre improves to 7-4 on the season, while Yankton falls to 2-9-1.
Barry scored with 14:17 remaining in the first half. She took a long pass from Brianna Sargent as she beat Gazelles goalkeeper Alex Schmidt below the crossbar.
“If there’s people behind us, we break down (defensively) and go out and try to get the ball,” Gazelles defender Chloe Foote said. “If (our opponents) make a mistake, (we) step in and try to take it from them and work it up the field. But if it’s like only one player or two of them, we’ve got to delay it, so they don’t get around us and no one’s there. That goal was unfortunate. It was a miscalculation with the ball in the air.”
Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring attributed the goal to Pierre’s ability to push up the field.
“There were times where we got pushed back defensively, a little bit more than we wanted to (be),” he said. “We struggled to build out a little bit.”
The Gazelles responded in the last 10 minutes of the first half, as they started to push up the field themselves. Joslynn Elwood had a prime scoring chance with 30 seconds remaining in the first half off a nice cross but hit the crossbar.
“We’re creating the opportunities where we’re getting in front of the goal,” Schuring said. “We put a couple off the crossbar tonight. We need to continue to be a little bit more clinical (as well as have) a little bit more patience on the ball.”
Yankton had a better start to the second half as play was more even. The Gazelles had chances throughout the half, but their best chance came at 11:25 as Keira Christ’s shot hit the crossbar.
Schuring acknowledged that overall, his team could have had a bit more patience on the attack. With a young team, he added that will come with time.
“It’s just some of those maturity things (with) getting forward in the attack that are going to continue to come,” he said. “We’re not quite there and the attack inside and we understand that. We’re going to continue to work for that.”
On the defensive side, Schuring lauded the effort his back line gave in the match.
“They’re playing hard back there,” he said. “They’re communicating. They do the dirty work. They don’t always get the credit that they deserve, but to hold some of these teams to 1-2 goals that are quality attacking teams, you’ve got to give them credit.”
Overall, while Schuring agreed that his side might have been a bit unlucky on the finishing end in the match, he believes that there is plenty for the team to improve upon.
“It’s unlucky maybe on the finishing side, but maybe we were a little lucky on the attack or on the defensive side from time to time,” he said. “Soccer has a tendency to equal itself out. We just need to continue to take advantage of the chances we get.”
Foote acknowledged that the team is young, but as the team gets older and garners more experience, there is a lot to be excited about.
“In two years when I’m a senior, (we’re) going to be a really good team because we’ll all have team experience,” she said. “We’ll have team chemistry.”
The Gazelles travels to Aberdeen Central to play the Golden Eagles Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. at the Swisher Field Gene Brownell Complex.
