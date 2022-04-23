OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota fell to Denver, 4-0, on Saturday in the Summit League tournament championship match played at Koch Family Tennis Center.
Denver pulled out the doubles point and kept the momentum going through singles play as they captured the Summit League tournament title for the eighth-straight season.
“Congrats to Denver for winning another Summit League Championship today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “They played a great match and deserved it. We came out and played good doubles and had a chance to win the doubles point.
“If we’re able to get that, complete different momentum.”
South Dakota dropped the No. 2 doubles match 6-4, in a match that was even at 4-4.
The No. 3 doubles match was also even at 4-4 before it was stopped due to Denver already winning the doubles point.
Denver won the three, four and six singles contests to capture the match.
“Denver came out and took it to us in singles,” said Barnett. “We battled everywhere and we’re trying to split sets but ran out of points to play.
South Dakota’s season concludes at 11-12, matching the most dual wins in Barnett’s eight-year tenure.
The Coyotes lose five seniors, including a pair of fifth-year seniors that were both named All-Summit League, Jana Lazarevic and Habiba Aly. Natka Kmoskova, Anna Marija Bukina and Indy Ampaw.
“I can’t say enough about this senior class and everything they have done for this program,” said Barnett. “They’ve raised the level each year and have left a good legacy at USD.”
South Dakota won five duals during Summit League play, the most in program history.”
“I’m proud of the year we had,” said Barnett. “We could’ve made excuses with all of the injuries we battled all year but everyone adjusted and played wherever they were needed.
“This loss will sting as the goal wasn’t just to make it to this match. We’ll re-load next year and be ready to go again.”
