MITCHELL – Chris Hill’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th gave the Plankinton F&M Bankers a 10-8 victory over the Clark Traders in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Hill finished 3-for-6 with a double and four RBI for Plankinton. Cole Knippling had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Sheldon Gant also had two hits, scoring three times. Trevor Salmonson doubled. Josh Engquist, Travis Gant, Trevor Boyd and Preston Kristensen each had a hit.
Tyler Brinka had three hits, including two doubles, for Clark. Rhett Florey and John Koenig each doubled and singled. Zach Toben, Grayson Florey and Andrew Magedanz each had two hits. Bryce DesLauriers and Levi Sauder each had a hit.
Travis Gant pitched 7 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six and allowing one unearned run, for the win. Toben took the loss, also in relief.
Plankinton will face Menno in the second round, a 7:30 p.m. start.
Mount Vernon 13, Akron 5
MITCHELL – The Mount Vernon Mustangs pounded out 20 hits on the way to a 13-5 victory over Akron in the first round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Mount Vernon advances to the 5:30 p.m. game on Monday, facing either Tabor or Flandreau.
Bradley Dean went 4-for-6 with a triple and a double for Mount Vernon. Koby Larson also had four hits. Spencer Neugebauer posted three hits, including a triple. Cameron Deinert had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Briggs Havlik had two hits, including a triple. Chase Hetland also had two hits. Brady Albrecht doubled, and Eric Giblin and Zach Uttecht each had a hit in the victory.
Blake Faber had three hits, including a double, for Akron. Luke Oleson also doubled. Nick Meisinger, Tanner Bundy and Brett Stolpe each had a hit for the Rebels.
Luke Tiesler pitched 6 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Dylan Kirkeby took the loss.
