The Yankton Area Ice Association will hold “Yankton Hockey Day” in conjunction with action at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center on Saturday.
Five hockey games are on tap, beginning with the Yankton Miracle PeeWee team against Sioux Falls at noon. The Miracle Bantam ‘B’ and ‘A’ squads face Watertown at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The Yankton Bucks junior varsity team plays the Watertown Lakers at 5:30 p.m., with the Bucks varsity against the Lakers at 8 p.m.
